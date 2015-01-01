पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर जारी:अब सिविल सर्जन और डिप्टी सीएमओ भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • शनिवार को कोरोना के 90 नए मामले मिले
  • कालका और पिंजौर में 80 प्रतिशत लोग नहीं लगा रहे मास्क

शनिवार को पंचकूला हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जसजीत कौर और डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. मनकीरत मुरार भी कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ गए। सिविल सर्जन और डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन दोनों को ही हल्के लक्षण हैं और अब दोनों डॉक्टर्स आइसोलेट हो चुके हैं। अभी तक पंचकूला में 165 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर भी कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं, जिनमें जिले के डॉक्टर्स भी शामिल हैं।

शनिवार को कोरोना के 90 पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं, जिसमें पंचकूला के 62 मरीज हैं जो कोरोना की चपेट में आए है। अब पंचकूला में 10,873 मरीज संक्रमित हो चुके हैं और इसमें जिले के 8,270 मरीज शामिल है। शनिवार को पंचकूला में 32 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट गए हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अब तक जिले में कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए अभी तक 1,04,671 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिसमें आरटीपीसीआर और रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट भी शामिल है। जिले में सबसे ज्यादा लापरवाही कालका-पिंजौर में बरती जा रही है। कालका और पिंजौर में करीब 80 प्रतिशत लोग न मास्क डाल रहे और भीड़ का भी हिस्सा बन रहे हैं।

जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिग के लिए चलाए अभियान के तहत कालका और पिंजौर के लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कई टीम लगा रखी है। इसके अलावा फेस्टिवल सीजन में भी विशेष तौर पर टीमें लगाई थी, इसके बावजूद लोग खुद नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं।

पॉजिटिव होने के बाद भी घर से करेंगे काम
जिले में कोरोना वायरस को कंट्रोल करने का जिम्मा सिविल सर्जन पर ही है। ऐसे में अब वे खुद भी संक्रमित हो गई है। अब सीएमओ और डिप्टी सीएमओ घर पर रहकर पंचकूला के लोगों की सुरक्षा को लेकर काम करेंगी। एक तरफ सीएमओ पूरे जिले में संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने में काम कर रही है।

दूसरी ओर डिप्टी सीएमओ मनकीरत मुरार पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क में आए लोगों को ट्रेस करने में काम कर रही है। इसके अलावा फेस्टिवल सीजन को लेकर वॉलंटियर की टीम को लेकर पूरे जिले में लोगों को अवेयर करने के लिए काम कर रही है।

