हड़ताल आज:अब पीडीपीए भी क्लीनिक रखेगा बंद, एचसीएमएस ने किया समर्थन

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
  • आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें की ओर से सर्जरी की प्रेक्टिस करने पर विरोध का मामला

आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की प्रेक्टिस करने के मामले में अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े चार बड़े संगठन एक-दूसरे के आमने सामने आ गए हैं। अब इस फैसले काे लेकर अब हरियाणा सिविल मेडिकल सर्विसेज ने भी इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन काे समर्थन दे दिया है। इससे पहले आईएमए काे प्राइवेट डेंटल प्रेक्टिशनर एसाेसिएशन की ओर से भी समर्थन दिया।

आज हाेने वाली स्ट्राइक में आईएमए के साथ पीडीपीए भी क्लीनिक बंद रखेगी। एचसीएमएस की ओर से समर्थन जरूर दिया है, लेकिन हड़ताल में एचसीएमएस के डाॅक्टर शामिल नहीं हाेंगे। आईएमए की ओर से आज सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक हड़ताल करेगा, इस दाैरान सिर्फ इमरजेंसी कैटेगरी के मरीजाें का ही इलाज दिया जाएगा।

दरअसल, सरकार ने आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की प्रेक्टिस करने का फैसला लिया है। जिसके बाद आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टर ताे सरकार के फैसले का स्वागत कर रहे हैं। जबकि, एलाेपैथिक डाॅक्टराें ने इसका विराेध करना शुरू कर दिया। आराेप लगाया जा रहा है कि सरकार के इस फैसले से पब्लिक काे ही नुकसान है।

पीडीपीए ने आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की प्रेक्टिस करने के फैसले पर विराेध करते हुए हड़ताल में समर्थन किया है। जिले के सभी प्राइवेट प्रेक्टिस करने वाले डेंटिस्ट अपनी क्लीनिक काे बंद रखेंगे। हम इस फैसले के विराेध में है, लेकिन किसी भी आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टर के खिलाफ नहीं है।

विराेध इसलिए कर रहे हैं क्याेंकि जिस सर्जरी के लिए हमने कई सालाें तक स्टडी, काेर्स और ट्रेनिंग की हैं, उसे बिना ट्रेनिंग और काेर्स के आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टर कैसे कर सकते हैं। लाेगाें काे ही नुकसान हाेगा, इसलिए विराेध किया जा रहा है। डाॅ. मनील ग्राेवर, जनरल सेक्रेटरी, पीडीपीए

आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टराें की ओर से सर्जरी करने के फैसले पर हरियाणा सिविल मेडिकल सर्विसेज हरियाणा विराेध कर रही है। एचसीएमएस इस मामले में आईएमए के साथ है और हम भी मांग करते है इस फैसले काे वापस लिया जाए। आईएमए की ओर से जाे हड़ताल की जा रही है।

हमने उनका समर्थन किया है, लेकिन 11 दिसंबर काे एचसीएमएस की ओर से हड़ताल नहीं की जाएगी। अगर आने वाले दिनाें में इस फैसले काे वापिस नहीं लिया ताे एचसीएमएस आईएमए के साथ मिलकर हड़ताल भी कर सकता है।

एचसीएमएस और पीडीपीए के डाॅक्टर खुद आईएमए के मेंबर है और ये सभी ताे इन्हें समर्थन देंगे ही। जाे ये आराेप लगा रहे है कि हमारे यहां पर प्राेपर एजुकेशन और काेर्स नहीं है ताे मैं बताना चाहता हूं कि एमबीबीएस और बीएएमएस अगर सर्जन बनना चाहे ताे दाेनाें का काेर्स बिल्कुल एक जैसा हाेता है।

ये लाेग कस्बाें और गांवाें में जाकर इलाज नहीं करना चाहते, लेकिन हमारे बीएएमएस डाॅक्टर वहां पर भी जाकर काम करते हैं। बीएचयू में ताे एमबीबीएस और बीएएमएस डाॅक्टर इकट्‌ठा अप्लाई करते हैं।

इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन की ओर से 11 दिसंबर काे हड़ताल की जा रही है। इसका फैसला नेशनल आईएमए की ओर से लिया गया है और पंचकूला में भी हड़ताल की जा रही है। सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक सभी गैर-आपातकालीन और गैर-काेविड मेडिकल सेवाएं ठप रहेंगी। हड़ताल के दाैरान न ताे आपातकालीन सेवाओं पर काेई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा।

आईएमए की ओर से यह कदम सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसन सीसीआईएम के उस नाेटिफिकेशन के बाद उठाया गया है, जिसमें आयुर्वेद के डाॅक्टराें काे शाॅर्ट कट व बैक डाेर अनुमति द्वारा आयुष वाले वैद्य काे 3 साल का काेर्स करवा कर 58 प्रकार की सामान्य सर्जरी की इजाजत दी गई है। यह एक अनुचित फैसला लिया गया है। डाॅ. रचित दुग्गल, प्रेसिडेंट, अाईएमए, पंचकूला

