पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सजग:अब ज्यादा सतर्क और सजग रहना होगा: हितैषी

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना के लगातार बढ़ रहे मामलों पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए समाजसेवी संस्था श्री मथुरा दास लाजवंती सुभाष हितैषी फाउंडेशन के चेयरमैन भारत हितैषी का कहना है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन का आम जनता तक पहुंचने का सफर बहुत लंबा है और उससे पहले दीपावली, करवाचौथ, क्रिसमस, नववर्ष, लोहड़ी, होली के त्योहार आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान हमें सतर्क और सजग रहना होगा।

भारत हितैषी का कहना है कि पिछले सप्ताह 25 अक्टूबर को दशहरा पर्व के दौरान लोगों की ओर से सरकार के नियमों की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ाई गई। सेक्टर-9, 7, 11, 20, 26 में कई जगह लगे स्टॉल पर भीड़ चाट पापड़ी, पिज़्ज़ा, बर्गर, नूडल्स के चटकारें लगाती देखी गई। लोग भूल गए कि महामारी किसी भी समय आ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें