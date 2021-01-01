पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:झुग्गियां हटा रही टीम काे चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के अधिकारी बोले- ये हमारी जमीन है

पंचकूला5 घंटे पहले
एमडीसी सेक्टर-5 में एंक्रोचमेंट हटाती अर्थमूविंग मशीन। - Dainik Bhaskar
एमडीसी सेक्टर-5 में एंक्रोचमेंट हटाती अर्थमूविंग मशीन।
  • एमडीसी में अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची थी एचएसवीपी की टीम, बॉर्डर एरिया का विवाद होने के कारण कुछ झुग्गियों को चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की दखल के बाद छोड़ना पड़ा

एमडीसी सेक्टर-5बी की प्रॉपर्टी को अभी अलॉट किया जाना है। लिहाजा सर्वे फाइल को एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर ऑफिस के पास भेजने से पहले मंगलवार को इस्टेट ऑफिस की टीम कब्जा हटाने के लिए पहुंच गई। पंचकूला-चंडीगढ़ बॉर्डर पर बनी अवैध झुग्गियों को जब एचएसवीपी की टीम तोड़ ही रही थी तो उस दौरान इंदिरा काॅलोनी के लोगों ने हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया।

जिसके बाद चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंच गई और एचएसवीपी अधिकारियों को मौके पर ड्राइव रोकने के लिए कहा। ये झुग्गियां एमडीसी सेक्टर 5बी में नए पुलिस थाने के साथ लगती जमीन पर बनी हुई थी। जिन्हें साथ लगती चंडीगढ़ की इंदिरा काॅलोनी में रहने वाले लोगों की ओर से बनाई गई है।

पैमाइश करवाई जाएगी | जब नक्शे के हिसाब से एचएसवीपी और चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के अधिकारी पैमाइश करने लगे ताे कुछ जमीन को लेकर विवाद हो गया। ऐसे में 15 प्लॉटाें की जमीन से 42 झुग्गियों को तोड़ने के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने का काम रोक दिया।

इस्टेट ऑफिसर एके दून ने बताया कि एमडीसी में इंक्रोचमेंट हटाने के लिए हमने टीम को भेजा था, लेकिन बॉर्डर को लेकर कुछ विवाद हो गया था, जिसके बाद चंडीगढ़ के साथ मिलकर पैमाइश करवाई जाएगी। वहीं मार्केट में इंक्रोचमेंट को हटाने के लिए टीम को लगाया।

टीम के साथ मौके पर पुलिस फोर्स भेजी थी...

इस्टेट ऑफिसर नेे डीसीपी को लेटर भेजा था। मंगलवार को पुलिस की मदद मिलने पर इंक्रोचमेंट विंग की टीम को मैसेज दिया था और जानकारी लीक न हो ऐसे में सुबह ही टीम को बताया गया कि एमडीसी में ड्राइव चलाई जाएंगी। जिसके बाद जेसीबी, कैंटर और ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों के साथ दस्ता पहुंचा। दस्ते का लाेगों ने विरोध भी किया, नारेबाजी भी की।

सेक्टर-7, 9 की मार्केट से जब्त की रेहड़ियां...

शहर में हो रहे इंक्रोचमेंट को लेकर हाल ही में विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने एचएसवीपी अधिकारियों को अलग-अलग सेक्टरों की मार्केट से रेहड़ी-फड़ियों को हटाने के लिए कहा था। ऐसे में एचएसवीपी की टीम कई महीनों के बाद सेक्टर-7 की मार्केट में शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे पहुंची और करीब एक घंटे तक टीम मौके पर मौजूद रही। फुटपाथ से, बूथों के साथ और सामने लगी रेहड़ियों को हटाया गया है। इसके बाद टीम ने सेक्टर 9 की मार्केट में पहुंचकर अतिक्रमण को हटाया।

रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों के फोन घनघनाने लगे...

जब सेक्टर-7 की मार्केट से अतिक्रमण को हटाया जा रहा था तो उसी दौरान सेक्टर 9 की मार्केट में कुछ दुकानदारों और रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों को कॉल आने शुरू हो गए थे। जिस वजह से एचएसवीपी की टीम के पहुंचने से पहले ही सड़क किनारे से ज्यादातर रेहड़ियां गायब हो चुकी थी। वहीं, सेक्टर-9 की मार्केट में जिन रेहड़ी-फड़ियों के कारण जाम लगता है, वे सेक्टर में बने मकानों की गलियांे या सड़कों की ओर भाग गए थे।

