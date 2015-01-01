पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोवंश की पूजा:गोपाष्टमी पर मनसा देवी गोधाम में लोगों ने की गोवंश की पूजा

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
गोवंश की पूजा करते केंद्रीय मंत्री रतनलाल कटारिया।
  • गऊ मैय्या के जयकारों से गूंज उठा गोधाम, तीन हजार लोगों ने गोपूजन कर कमाया पुण्य, लोगों ने गुड़, आटा, चारा खिलाया

गोपाष्टमी का पर्व पंचकूला श्रीमाता मनसा देवी परिसर में बनी श्रीमाता मनसा देवी गऊधाम में मंगलवार को बड़ी ही धूमधाम से मनाई गई। गऊधाम में गऊमाता के जयकारों से गूंज उठा। सुबह 5 बजे से ही गऊधाम में लोगों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया था, जोकि देर रात तक जारी रहा। कई वीआईपी भी अपनी प्राइवेट गाड़ियों में गऊ मैय्या को मनाने के लिए पहुंचे।

केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री रतनलाल कटारिया ने भी गौशाला में पहुंचकर गायों का पूजन किया। पंचकूला गौशाला ट्रस्ट की ओर से आयोजित गोपाष्टमी में ट्रस्ट के प्रधान कुलभूषण गोयल, चेयरमैन संजीव गोयल, महासचिव डाॅ. नरेश मित्तल, उपप्रधान केवल गर्ग, भूपिंद्र गोयल, कुसुम कुमार गुप्ता सहित सभी ट्रस्टियों ने हवन यज्ञ में भाग लिया। इसके बाद गऊओं को प्रसाद, गुड़, आटा, चारा खिलाया।

हवन यज्ञ में ट्रस्ट के सदस्यों के अलावा प्रदेश भर से गणमान्य लोगों ने आहुतियां डाली। कुलभूषण गोयल ने कहा कि गोपाष्टमी ब्रज में संस्कृति का एक प्रमुख पर्व है। गायों की रक्षा करने के कारण भगवान श्री कृष्ण का अतिप्रिय नाम गोविंद पड़ा। कार्तिक, शुक्ल पक्ष, प्रतिपदा से सप्तमी तक गो-गोप-गोपियों की रक्षा के लिए गोवर्धन पर्वत को धारण किया था।

8वें दिन इन्द्र अहंकार रहित होकर भगवान की शरण में आए। कामधेनु ने श्रीकृष्ण का अभिषेक किया और उसी दिन से इनका नाम गोविंद पड़ा। इसी समय से अष्टमी को गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनाया जाने लगा, जो कि अब तक चला आ रहा है।

कार्यक्रम में श्रीमाता मनसा देवी पूजास्थल बोर्ड के सीईओ एमएस यादव सहित बोर्ड के अन्य सदस्य भी पहुंचे। इस अवसर पर हरगोबिंद गोयल, सतपाल सिंगला, भूपिंद्र गोयल, मिठुन लाल, हरीश गोयल, सतीश सिंगला, कुसुम कुमार गुप्ता, तेजपाल गुप्ता, अशोक गर्ग, सुरेंद्र बंसल, वेदप्रकाश गर्ग, अशोक गर्ग, दीपक बंसल भी उपस्थित थे।

