परेशानी का सामना:एमवीआई छुट्टी पर, पूरा दिन गाड़ी पासिंग का इंतजार करते रहे लोग

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
आरटीए ऑफिस में काम करवाने के लिए आए लोग।
  • आरटीए सेक्रेटरी का जवाब, मीटिंग में था, एक एमवीआई का तबादला, दूसरे ने जॉइन नहीं किया, पासिंग करवाने आ रहे लोग परेशान

मंगलवार को सेक्टर-5 के हैफेड के पीछे खाली ग्राउंड में कमर्शियल व नॉन कमर्शियल गाड़ियों की पासिंग होती है। सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहिया से लेकर ट्रक मालिक अपनी गाड़ियों की पासिंग के लिए खाली ग्राउंड में लाइन में लग गए ताकि 9 बजे से उनकी गाड़ी की पासिंग का काम शुरू होगा।

हैरानी की बात यह है कि पूरे दिन लोग पासिंग के लिए ग्राउंड में इंतजार करते रहे लेकिन आरटीए का एमवीआई मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा। जिसके बाद लोग सेक्टर-5 आरटीए दफ्तर पहुंचे तो उन्हें पता चला कि एमवीआई छुट्टी पर है। लोग आरटीए सेक्रेटरी से मिलने पहुंचे तो वे मीटिंग में व्यस्त थे। उसके बाद लोग खाली हाथ गाड़ियों की बिना पासिंग करवाए बिना अपने घर को लौट गए।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले करीब दो हफ्तों से आरटीए दफ्तर में लोगों के काम ठीक से नहीं हो रहे हैं और लोगों को इस दौरान काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कई बार लोगों ने इसकी शिकायत मौखिक तौर पर आरटीए सेक्रेटरी व जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों से की लेकिन हालात में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ है।

आरटीए ऑफिस में नई कमर्शियल गाड़ियों की रजिस्ट्रेशन का काम लोगों का समय पर नहीं हो रहा है। यहां तक कि लोगों ने इसकी शिकायत आरटीए सेक्रेटरी से करने का हवाला दिया। लेकिन फिर भी आरटीए दफ्तर के कर्मचारी उसकी कोई परवाह नहीं करते और लोगों का समय पर काम नहीं करते हैं। जिसकी वजह से लोगों को कमर्शियल गाड़ियों की रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आरटीए ऑफिस का कई बार चक्कर लगाने पड़ते हैं।

इन्हें खाली हाथ वापिस लौटना पड़ा

रामगढ़ से कार की पासिंग करवाने पहुंचे आरिफ ने बताया कि वह 9.30 बजे से कार की पासिंग के लिए इंतजार कर रहा था और एमवीआई के 12 बजे तक नहीं आने पर वे बिना पासिंग के ही घर वापस जा रहे हैं। लेकिन हैरानी की बात यह है कि लोग बिना काम के खाली हाथ लौट रहे हैं लेकिन आरटीए सेक्रेटरी ने लोगों के काम समय पर होने का दावा किया।

सेक्टर-16 के रजत बंसल ने बताया कि वे अपनी बाइक की पासिंग के लिए सेक्टर-5 हैफेड ग्राउंड के पीछे खाली जगह पर सुबह 9 बजे से 1 बजे तक इंतजार करता रहा। उसके बाद आरटीए ऑफिस में जाकर पासिंग के बारे में पता किया तो एमवीआई के नहीं होने की जानकारी मिली

फ्रैक्चर की वजह से मेडिकल लीव पर हूं: एमवीआई
आरटीए के एमवीआई आशीष ने कहा कि एक्सीडेंट की वजह से वे 45 दिन के बेड रेस्ट पर हैं और उन्हें फ्रेक्चर है। जिसकी सूचना उन्होंने डॉक्यूमेंट सहित अपने हेडक्वार्टर में दे दी है।

दिन में मीटिंग में व्यस्त था: आरटीए सेक्रेटरी
आरटीए सेक्रेटरी महाबीर सिंह ने कहा कि वे दिन में मीटिंग में व्यस्त थे। उन्होंने कहा कि एक एमवीआई का तबादला हो गया और दूसरे ने ज्वाइन नहीं किया है।

