ऑनलाइन एनओसी जारी:गाड़ी की खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए ऑनलाइन एनओसी जारी करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू

पंचकूला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लोगों की सहूलियत को देखते हुए लाइसेंस के बाद अब गाड़ियों की खरीद-फरोख्त का काम आसान किया जा रहा है। हाल ही में ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग की ओर से गाड़ियों की ऑनलाइन एनओसी जारी करने को लेकर मीटिंग बुलाई थी। इस दौरान सारा डाटा अपलोड करने के निर्देश दिए।

पंचकूला की रजिस्टर्ड गाड़ी पूरे दूसरे जिलों में बेचने के लिए अब किसी भी तरह की एनओसी की जरूरत नहीं होगी और न ही राज्य के दूसरे जिले की गाड़ी को पंचकूला में रजिस्टर्ड करने के लिए एनओसी की जरूरत होगी। अब गाड़ी की खरीद-फरोख्त को लेकर गृह जिला के सरल केंद्र जाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

गाड़ी मालिक राज्य के किसी भी जिले के सरल केंद्र में जाकर गाड़ी के खरीद-फरोख्त को लेकर कागजी कार्रवाई ऑनलाइन करवा सकता है। सरल केंद्र में ऑनलाइन उक्त गाड़ी के नंबर का पूरा डाटा चेक किया जाएगा और शक होने पर जिस जिले में गाड़ी रजिस्टर्ड होगी।

वहां के सरल केंद्र या एसडीएम और आरटीए ऑफिस से उसकी पुष्टि होगी। पुष्टि होने पर खरीद-फरोख्त का काम पूरा कर दिया जाएगा। एनसीआर व नॉन एनसीआर क्षेत्र में गाड़ियों की खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए डीजल की 10 साल व पेट्रोल की 15 साल पुरानी गाड़ी होनी चाहिए।

ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर ऑफिसर से लेटर किया जारी...

गाड़ियों की राज्य के जिलों के भीतर खरीद-फरोख्त में एनओसी की प्रथा खत्म करने को लेकर साल ही में ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर ऑफिस से एनआईसी को जारी किया गया था ताकि सॉफ्टवेयर को अपडेट किया जा सके। लाइसेंस की एनओसी को पिछले साल ही खत्म कर दिया गया था।

लाइसेंस को लेकर एनओसी की प्रथा पिछले साल 2019 में ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट ने खत्म की थी। वाहन सॉफ्टवेयर की पिछले साल अपडेशन के बाद अब किसी भी जिले का व्यक्ति लाइसेंस के खत्म होने पर दूसरे जिले से लाइसेंस बनवा सकता है बशर्ते कि उसका पूरा रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन अपडेट हो।

क्या कहना है डीआईओ का...डीआईओ सतपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि गाड़ी की खरीद-फरोख्त में एनओसी की प्रथा को ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट ने खत्म कर दिया है ताकि लोगों का काम सही तरीके से हो।

