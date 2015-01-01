पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विदाई कार्यक्रम:ओपी धनखड़ ने कहा -अपनी संस्कृति व परम्पराओं को भी जीवित रखना जरूरी है

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
बीजेपी के संगठन महामंत्री सुरेश भट्ट को अभिवादन करते सीएम मनोहर लाल।
  • भाजपा संगठन महामंत्री सुरेश भट्‌ट के विदाई कार्यक्रम में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, सीएम, विधानसभा स्पीकर सहित कई मंत्रियों ने की शिरकत

उत्तराखंड समाज प्रतिनिधि सभा की ओर से शुक्रवार को बीजेपी के संगठन महामंत्री सुरेश भट्ट के आभार व शुभेच्छा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। यह कार्यक्रम हरियाणा मॉडल स्कूल, सेक्टर-10 में हुआ। कार्यक्रम में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने भी शिरकत की। भाजपा की ओर से भी शुक्रवार की शाम को प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुरेश भट्ट का विदाई समारोह आयोजित किया गया जोकि जैनेंद्र गुरूकुल सभागार, सेक्टर-1 में हुआ।

इस विदाई समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर शिरकत की। इस कार्यक्रम में हरियाणा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता, केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री रतन लाल कटारिया, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश धनकड़, शिक्षा मंत्री हरियाणा कंवर पाल गुज्जर, खेल मंत्री संदीप सिंह, कुरुक्षेत्र के सांसद नैब सैनी, जिला प्रभारी डाॅ. संजय शर्मा, जिला अध्यक्ष दीपक शर्मा सहित कई अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्ति उपस्थित रहे। भाजपा हरियाणा के प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुरेश भट्ट 10 वर्ष प्रदेश में संगठनात्मक कार्य करने के पश्चात अपने गृह प्रदेश उत्तराखंड वापस जा रहे हैं। भाजपा नेताओं का कहना है कि प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुरेश भट्ट की बेहतरीन संगठनात्मक सोच, मार्गदर्शन और रणनीति के कारण ही पार्टी ने 2014 में लोकसभा की 9 सीटें जीती तथा प्रदेश में अपने दम पर पहली बार सरकार बनाई।

सुरेश भट्ट अब अपने गृह प्रदेश उत्तराखंड की सक्रिय राजनीति में भाग लेंगे। उत्तराखंड समाज प्रतिनिधि सभा, हरियाणा के कार्यक्रम में सुरेश भट्‌ट ने कहा कि आगे बढ़ने के साथ अपनी संस्कृति व परम्पराओं को भी जीवित रखना जरूरी है। समाज तभी जिंदा रह सकता है। संस्कृति और परंपराओं ने ही हिंदोस्तान को जिंदा रखा हुआ है।

हरियाणा भाजपा के अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने कहा कि भारतीय संस्कृति में तलाक शब्द नहीं है। यह मुस्लिम समाज में तो मिलता है लेकिन हिंदु संस्कृति या भारतीय संस्कृति में नहीं। हिंदू ग्रंथों में कही भी विवाह के बाद विभाजन या अलग होने का उल्लेख नहीं है। यह केवल कानून ने बनाया है।

भाजपा की ओर से आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि जरूरत समझते हुए स्कूलों को खोला गया था। कुछ जगह टीचर्स और छात्र कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने के कारण स्थिति सामान्य होने पर स्कूलों को दोबारा बंद करने का फैसला किया गया है।

