कोविड-19:119 नए कोरोना संक्रमितों में से 86 पंचकूला निवासी

पंचकूला6 घंटे पहले
महिलाओं और बच्चों को जागरूक करती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।
  • मंगलवार को 3 हेल्थ वर्कर भी कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, अब तक कुल 7,461 पाॅजिटिव केस ठीक हो गए हैं

पंचकूला में मंगलवार को कोरोना वायरस के 119 नए मामले आए हैं। इसमें पंचकूला में रहने वाले 83 लोग शामिल हैं और 36 मरीज दूसरे जिले और राज्यों के रहने वाले हैं। अब विभाग की ओर से उन मरीजों की आइसोलेट किया जा रहा है, जो बीमार है।

जिले में अब 119 नए मरीज आने के बाद आंकड़ा 10,540 तक पहुंच गया हैं। इनमें पंचकूला निवासी 8,022 मरीज कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। सीएमओ डाॅक्टर जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को 3 हेल्थ वर्कर कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं।

अभी तक 163 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। पंचकूला में अब 7,461 पाॅजिटिव केस ठीक हो गए है और 442 मामले एक्टिव है। इसके अलावा 1 लाख 1038 व्यक्तियों के आरटीपीसीआर और रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा सेक्टर-4,10 से मिले संक्रमित...

सीएमओ डॉ. जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को अभयपुर से 1, बरवाला से 1, चंडीमंदिर से 1, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया से 1, कालका से 8, एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 से 1, एमडीसी 6 से 2, पिंजौर से 6, रामपुर सिउडी से 3, सेक्टर-10 से 10, सेक्टर-11 से 1, सेक्टर-12 से 4, सेक्टर-12 ए से 2,सेक्टर-15 से 3, सेक्टर-17 से 1, सेक्टर-2 से 4, सेक्टर-20 से 7, सेक्टर-21 से 2, सेक्टर-24 से 2, सेक्टर-25 से 2, सेक्टर-27 से 1, सेक्टर-4 से 10, सेक्टर-6 से 1, सेक्टर-7 से 3, सेक्टर-8 से 3 और सेक्टर-9 से 3 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए है।

