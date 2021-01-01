पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:12 सेंटरों पर 1500 में से 1133 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने टीका लगवाया, 367 कर्मचारी पहुंचे ही नहीं

संदीप काैशिक | पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
मोरनी पीएचसी में टीका लगवाती महिला कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मोरनी पीएचसी में टीका लगवाती महिला कर्मचारी।

साेमवार काे पहली बार एक साथ 12 सेंटराें पर काेविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाने का प्राेग्राम किया गया था। 1500 हेल्थ वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने के लिए टारगेट रखा गया। इसमें से 1133 हेल्थ वर्कराें ने टीका लगवाया। जबकि 367 हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे। 12 सेंटराें पर 71.5 प्रतिशत टारगेट पूरा किया गया।

सबसे ज्यादा खराब रिजल्ट सेक्टर-4 की डिस्पेंसरी और सेक्टर 16 अर्बन हेल्थ सेंटर का है, जहां पर दाेनाें सेंटराें का टारगेट ताे 248 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का था, लेकिन दाेनाें सेंटर पर टीका लगाने वाले वर्कराें का अांकड़ा 50 भी पूरा नहीं कर पाया। विभाग की ओर से कुल 2840 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का प्लान बनाया गया था, जिनमें विभाग की ओर से काेशिश थी कि 1500 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया जा सकें।

पिंजाैर पीएचसी में 232 में से 75 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया। सेक्टर-21 अल्केमिस्ट अस्पताल में 300 का टारगेट था, जहां पर 92 काे टीका लगाया गया। सिविल डिस्पेंसरी सेक्टर-7 में 300 का टारगेट था, यहां पर 136 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया। सेक्टर 26 ओजस अल्केमिस्ट में 343 का टारगेट था, लेकिन यहां पर 70 वर्कराें काे ही टीका लगाया गया।

सेक्टर-6 के जनरल अस्पताल में भी 400 हेल्थ वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया जाना था, लेकिन 300 वर्कर टीका लगवाने पहुंचे ही नहीं। यहां पर 100 वर्कराें काे ही टीका लगाया गया। पीएचसी काेट में भी 373 में 170 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया।

10 दिन में 2557 वर्कर्स ने लगवाया टीका...

पंचकूला में अभी कुल 6219 हेल्थ वर्कराें काे काेविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाई जानी है। पिछले 10 दिनाें में अलग-अलग सेंटर पर अभी तक 2557 वर्कराें काे ही टीका लगाया गया है। अभी भी 3662 ऐसे वर्कर हैं जाे सेंटर पर टीका लगवाने आए ही नहीं। साेमवार काे कई ऐसे वर्कर भी सेंटराें पर पहुंचे, जिन्हाेंने पहले वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाई थी, लेकिन अब नए फीचर अलाॅट बैनीफिशरी के जरिए वैक्सीन लगवाई है।

साकेत अस्पताल में भी वैक्सीन लगाई गई, जहां पर 150 का टारगेट रखा गया था और 120 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया। पीएचसी माेरनी में 169 में से 110, पीएचसी नानकपुर में 164 का टारगेट और 99 काे टीका लगाया। जबकि पीएचसी सूरजपुर में भी 161 का टारगेट रखा गया था और 120 काे टीका लगाया गया।

