सुविधा:पंचकूला के 7 प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर बने हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण समिति की मीटिंग में हिस्सा लेते अधिकारी।
  • आयुष्मान योजना में 21 अस्पताल रजिस्टर्ड, 8 सरकारी और 13 प्राइवेट में मिलेगी सुविधा, एक करोड़ रुपए में 10 हेल्थ सेंटर्स को विकसित करने का काम शुरू

बुधवार को स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण समिति की ओर से मीटिंग का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें सिविल सर्जन ने हेल्थ सेंटर्स को लेकर भी अधिकारियों को हिदायतें दी। मीटिंग में स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों से लेकर डिस्पेंसरियों के जरूरी मरम्मत और विस्तारीकरण से संबंधित सभी कामों का ब्योरा लिया गया।

सीएमओ डॉ. जसजीत कौर ने इन सभी कार्यों को समय पर पूर्ण करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग व संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। सीएमओ ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रही योजना आयुष्मान भारत के तहत जिले में 7 प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटरों को हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर के रूप में विकसित किया जा चुका है।

जिसमें मोरनी, नानकपुर, पिंजौर, सूरजपुर, कोट, बरवाला व हंगोला और 1 यूपीएचसी कालका को शामिल किया गया है। इसके अलावा अभी तक 8 सब हेल्थ केन्द्रों को आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत अपग्रेड किए जा चुका है। जिसमें रामगढ़, खेतपराली, जलौली, प्यारेवाला, समलेहरी, गनुयाली, करनपुर, मड़ावाला शामिल है।

सीएमओ डॉ. जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि आयुष्मान स्कीम के गोल्डन कार्ड सिविल अस्पताल सेक्टर-6, पंचकूला, सीएचसी रायपुररानी, एस.डी.एच कालका व कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर से बनवा सकते हैं। अभी तक जिले मे इस योजना के अंतर्गत लाभार्थियों पर 1 करोड़ 25 लाख रुपए का निशुल्क इलाज किया गया।

बैठक में डॉ. नीरू कपूर, उप सिविल सर्जन, उप सिविल सर्जन, डॉ. संदीप जैन, डॉ. भावना प्रताप, एसएमओ डॉ. संजीव गोयल, सीएचसी रायपुररानी डॉ. धर्मेंद्र एसडीएच कालका के साथ-साथ लोक निर्माण विभाग भवन एवं मार्ग, स्वास्थ्य एवं जलापूर्ति विभाग, पंचायती राज, शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी मोजूद रहे।

दूसरे फेज में 10 हेल्थ सेंटर्स को अपग्रेड करेंगे...

सीएमओ ने बताया कि दूसरे फेज में 10 हेल्थ सेंटर को भी अपग्रेड करने का काम शुरू किया गया है। जिसमें चिकन, मल्लाह, भोरियां, बसोलां, नाडा साहिब, खटौली, भरेली, मौली, ककरली को सब हेल्थ केन्द्रों पर पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से जरूरी मरम्मत का कार्य किया जा रहा है।

योजना के तहत 1 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आएगा। स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर में बदला जाना है। इनमें 12 तरह के हेल्थ सर्विस की सुविधा होगी जिसका उद्देश्य हेल्थ सर्विसेज में सुधार लाना है।

सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि मेटरनल हेल्थ, डेंटल केयर, चाइल्ड हेल्थ, नॉन कम्युनिकेबल डिजीज की स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी। इसके लिए तैनात स्टाफ को ट्रेनिंग भी दी जा चुकी है। इसके अलावा स्क्रीनिंग के बाद अगर सेंटर पर ही मरीज का इलाज संभव होगा तो किया जाएगा, नहीं तो फिर मरीज को सरकारी हॉस्पिटल में रेफर किया जाएगा।

पहचान के तौर पर बिल्डिंग्स का कलर भी येलो कर दिया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य स्कीम के तहत जिले में 21 अस्पताल पंजीकृत है, जिसमें से 8 अस्पताल सरकारी व 13 अस्पताल प्राइवेट है। पंचकूला में कुल 26,863 परिवार इस योजना के पात्र है।

