मदद:गांव बतौड़ में मनरेगा का काम शुरू होने से लोगों में खुशी, मिली राहत

बरवाला2 घंटे पहले
लोगों को मनरेगा कार्यों से उन्होने गांव में ही रोजगार दिया जा रहा है

खंड बरवाला के गांव बतौड़ में मनरेगा का काम शुरू होने से मनरेगा मजदूरों में खुशी की लहर है। सरपंच लक्ष्मण बतौड़ ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मार्च व अप्रैल के बाद गांव के लोगों को मनरेगा का काम न मिलने से जिला प्रशासन के प्रति नाराजगी थी जिन्होंने काम देने में कई महीने लगा दिए। मनरेगा मजदूरों का कहना है कि इस कोरोना महामारी के कारण सबसे ज्यादा दिहाड़ीदार मजदूरों पर रोजी रोटी का संकट छाया हुआ है।

ऐसे में रोजगार मिलने से मजदूरों को काफी हद तक राहत मिलेगी है। गांव के पंच प्रेम चंद, मुकेश कुमार, नेहा, सरोज आदि ने कहा कि सरपंच लक्ष्मण बतौड़ द्वारा मनरेगा का कार्य शुरू करा दिया है जिससे मजदूरों को रोजगार मिल रहा है। सरपंच लक्ष्मण बतौड़ ने कहा कि गांव के लोगों को रोजगार के लिए कहीं बाहर न जाने पड़े इसलिए मनरेगा कार्यों से उन्हें गांव में ही रोजगार दिया जा रहा है।

मनरेगा के तहत मौली वाले गोहर से लेकर फूल सिंह के खेतों के साथ लगते सज्जन सिंह के खेतों तक गोहर में मिट्टी भराई का काम चल रहा है। सरपंच ने हरियाणा सरकार व उपायुक्त पंचकूला से मांग की है कि इसी साल मार्च-अप्रैल में ट्रैक्टर व ट्राली द्वारा हडडा रोडी में मिट्टी भराई का काम किया था जिसके आज तक पैसे नहीं मिले हैं। समय पर पैसे न डालने वाले दोषी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कानूनी कारवाई की जाए और ट्रैक्टर ट्राली वालों के पैसे शीघ्र डाले जाए।

