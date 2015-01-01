पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यवाई:गलत जानकारी देकर बुढ़ापा पेंशन ले रहे लोगों से ब्याज समेत होगी रिकवरी

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के 100 से ज्यादा लोगों से होगी रिकवरी
  • पहले फेज के तहत जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग ने 20 लोगों की पेंशन रद्द कर रिकवरी के लिए दिया नोटिस

गलत जानकारी देकर जिले में बुढ़ापा सहित अन्य पेंशन लेने वालों के खिलाफ अब जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग की ओर से कार्रवाई की शुरूआत की गई। पहले फेज के तहत विभाग ने करीब 100 से ज्यादा ऐसे लोगों की जानकारी जुटाई है, जो गलत जानकारी देकर दो-दो पेंशन का लाभ ले रहे हैं।

खास बात यह है कि गलत तरीके से पेंशन लेने वाले लोगों के घर में पहले से ही लाख रुपए से ज्यादा सालाना इनकम सरकारी पेंशन के तौर पर आ रही है। बावजूद इसके लोग सालों से गलत तरीके से पेंशन ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग ने गलत तरीके से पेंशन लेने वाले लोगों को रिकवरी के लिए नोटिस भेजा है।

सभी लोगों से पेंशन की मूल राशि सहित 12 प्रतिशत की दर से ब्याज रिकवर किया जाएगा और रिकवरी की राशि न देने वालो लोगों के खिलाफ विभागीय नियम के तहत कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि जिलेभर में कुल 45 हजार पेंशनर्स हैं और उनमें से 20 हजार के करीब लोग बुढ़ापा पेंशन का लाभ ले रहे हैं।

तैयारी: सक्षम युवाओं से सर्वे करवाया जाएगा
अब जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग की ओर से सक्षम युवा से सर्वे करवाया जाएगा और जिले के सभी 45 हजार पेंशनर्स की ओर से दिए गए डॉक्यूमेंट्स को चेक करवाया जाएगा। सर्वे रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐसे खुली पोल
दरअसल 2016 में 7वां पे कमीशन लागू होने के बाद पेंशनर्स की सालाना आमदनी 2 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा हो गई थी। उसके बाद भी पेंशनर की पत्नियों ने इस बात की जानकारी विभाग को नहीं दी। इस मामले की शिकायत जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी के पास लोगों ने की। जिसके बाद विभाग ने अपने स्तर पर सर्वे करवाया तो मामला सामने आया।

  • बरवाला की कमला रानी 13 जनवरी 2015 से बुढ़ापा पेंशन ले रही हैं। जबकि उनके पति की सालाना पेंशन दो लाख रुपए से ज्यादा है। जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग ने कमला रानी को भेजे नोटिस में 97,200 रुपए पांच सालों में ली गई पेंशन की राशि और उसका 12 प्रतिशत ब्याज 26,706 रुपए यानि कि कुल 1,23,906 रुपए लौटाने के लिए कहा है।
  • 61 साल की संतोष गलत जानकारी के आधार पर पिछले करीब 12 साल से बुढ़ापा पेंशन ले रही हैं। संतोष 2008 से बुढ़ापा पेंशन ले रही हैं और वह अब तक 1,57,050 रुपए 12 सालों में कुल पेंशन ले चुकी हैं। विभाग ने रिकवरी की नोटिस भेजकर उन्हें 84,862 रुपए ब्याज समेत 2,41,912 रुपए जमा करवाने के लिए कहा है।

पहला चरण: 20 महिलाओं से 36.76 लाख रुपए वसूलेंगे
पहले चरण के तहत जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग की ओर से ऐसे 20 महिलाओं की सूची तैयार की गई है। जिनके घर में पहले से ही सरकारी पेंशन के जरिये पति को सालाना 2 लाख रुपए मिल रहे हैं। इन सभी 20 महिलाओं से विभाग ने 36.76 लाख रुपए रिकवर करने के लिए नोटिस भेज दिया है।

नियम: 2 लाख या इससे कम सालाना आमदनी पर पेंशन
जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग के नियम के मुताबिक अगर पति पत्नी की कुल मिलाकर सालाना आमदनी 2 लाख रुपए से कम होगी तो ही वे बुढ़ापा पेंशन के लिए योग्य होंगे। यही नहीं आवेदक की उम्र 60 साल होनी चाहिए और उसे किसी दूसरे सरकारी पेंशन का लाभ नहीं मिलना चाहिए। विभाग की ओर से जिन-जिन लोगों को नोटिस जारी किया गया है उनके घर में पति-पत्नी की सालाना आमदनी 2 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा है।

क्या कहते हैं अधिकारी
जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी डॉ. विशाल सैनी ने बताया कि गलत जानकारी देकर पेंशन लेने वाले लोगों को रिकवरी के लिए नोटिस भेजा गया है ताकि वह समय पर रिकवरी की राशि जमा करवा दें। रिकवरी की राशि जमा नहीं करवाने पर मामला दर्ज करवाया जाएगा और विभागीय कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। इसके अलावा पूरे जिले में सक्षम युवाओं से बुढ़ापा पेंशन लेने वालों का सर्वे करवाया जाएगा और सर्वे में जो गलत पाए जाएंगे। उनकी भी पेंशन रद्द कर दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें