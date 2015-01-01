पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:विभाग की आए दिन की कार्रवाई से परेशान लोगों ने खेड़ा बागड़ा में मुख्य मार्ग पर किया प्रदर्शन

मोरनी2 घंटे पहले
खेड़ा बागड़ा में मुख्य मार्ग पर एकत्र हुए लोगों को समझाते एसडीएम कालका और पुलिस कर्मचारी।
  • मौके पर पहुंचे एसडीएम कालका राकेश संधू ने प्रतिनिधिमंडल को उपायुक्त से मिलवाने का दिया आश्वासन

टाउन प्लान विभाग पंचकूला द्वारा मोरनी क्षेत्र में कथित तौर पर अवैध निर्माणों को गिराने की भनक लगते ही बहुत से लोग इस कार्रवाई का विरोध में एकजुट होकर खेड़ा बागड़ा में सड़क पर इकट्‌ठे हो गए। इसके लिए उन्होंने मोरनी पुलिस चौकी को इसकी सूचना दी। जिसके बाद मोरनी पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज मान सिंह समेत पुलिस बल भी मौके पर पहुंच गए।

लोगों की एकजुटता को देख टाउन प्लान विभाग द्वारा आज की कार्रवाई को स्थगित कर दिया गया, जिससे लोगों ने कुछ राहत की सांस की। वहीं लोगों 25 नवंबर को बहलों गांव में सामूहिक बैठक आयोजित करेंगे।सूचना मिलते ही प्रशासन द्वारा एसडीएम कालका राकेश संधू ने मौके पर पहुंच कर लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए विशेष सावधानी बरतते हुए अपनी बात रखने के लिए प्रतिनिधि मंडल को उपायुक्त पंचकूला से मिलवाने की पेशकश की।

क्षेत्र के परेशान किसान और आम लोगों ने इन्हीं मुद्दों पर अगली रणनीति बनाने के लिए कल बेहलों मंदिर के प्रांगण में 11 बजे सारे क्षेत्र के बुद्धिजीवी वर्ग की एक मीटिंग बुलाई गई है। सरकार से मोरनी एरिया में कंट्रोल्ड एरिया एक्ट हटाने, नोतोड़ की समस्या का समाधान करने तथा शेडयूल रोड एक्ट हटाने की मांग की।

यहां उल्लेखनीय है कि मोरनी पहाड़ी क्षेत्र के लोग इन दिनों टाउन प्लान विभाग और वन विभाग के कारण परेशानी झेल रहे है। जहां टाउन प्लान विभाग लोगों को नोटिस जारी कर करे। उनके निर्माण किए गए मकानों को अवैध बताते हुए उन्हें तोड़ने की कार्रवाई कर रहा है, वहीं वन विभाग भी प्रशासन के निर्देश से यहां के किसानों की पुश्तो की जमीन जिसे 100 सालों से वह बीजते आ रहे है।

जिसकी गिरदावरी राजस्व विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में इंद्राज है। उसे नया आदेश लागू कर तोड़ रहा है और विभाग ने लोगों से इस जमीन को छुड़वाने के लिए अगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। जिससे लोग खफा है। लोगों को सूचना मिली की आज 24 नवंबर को टाउन प्लान विभाग द्वारा फिर से सड़क किनारे बने लोगों के निर्माणों पर पिला पंजा चलाया जाएगा, तो लोग आज उसके विरोध स्वरूप खेड़ा बागड़ा के एकत्र हुए।

आज के इस मौके पर पंचायत समिति चेयरमैन कमलदीप राणा, पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य रमेश शर्मा मांधना, खुशहाल परमार आदि ने कहा कि यदि सरकार हमारी इन मांगों को पूरा नहीं करती तो हम अपने क्षेत्र को हिमाचल प्रदेश में मिलाने की मांग करेंगे।

इस मौके पर कमलदीप सिंह चेयरमैन बीडीसी मोरनी, माम चंद भंवरा सरपंच, रणबीर सिंह सरपंच, केसर सिंह पूर्व सरपंच, टेक चंद शर्मा, कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा, होशियार सिंह, विनोद शर्मा, हरि सिंह,सतपाल, खुशहाल आदि लोग भारी संख्या में उपस्थित रहे।

