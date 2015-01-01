पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:लैब टेक्नीशियन न होने से लोग परेशान

बरवालाएक घंटा पहले
कोट गांव में स्थित प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर में लैब टेक्नीशियन के तबादले को लेकर ग्रामीणों में रोष है। जिसको लेकर पंचकूला विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता को पत्र लिखकर ग्रामीणों ने डेपूटेशन पर भेजे लैब टेक्नीशियन को वापस कोर्ट प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर में भेजने की मांग उठाई है।

ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि पंचकूला हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा लैब टेक्नीशियन अमन भाटिया को कुछ समय के लिए रायपुररानी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भेजा था। लेकिन उसके बाद 1 महीने से ज्यादा वक्त बीत गया। परंतु गांव कोट के अस्पताल में लंबे अरसे से काम करने वाले लैब टेक्नीशियन को वापस नहीं बुलाया गया।

जिसके कारण क्षेत्र के करीब 44 से ज्यादा गांव के लोगों के स्वास्थ्य संबंधी टेस्ट करवाने को लेकर लोगों को भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसलिए जल्द ही लैब टेकनीशियन की मांग की गई है। इसके साथ-साथ सरकारी अस्पताल में लैब टेक्नीशियन नहीं होने की वजह से लोगों को प्राइवेट टेस्ट करवाने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

जबकि गांव कोट के प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर में डिलीवरी हट भी है। जहां पर हर वक्त टेस्ट की जरूरत होती रहती है। ग्रामीणों ने विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता से मांग करते हुए कहा कि पीएचसी गांव कोट में जल्द से जल्द डेपुटेशन पर भेजे गए लैब टेक्नीशियन को वापस लगाया जाए। ताकि लोगों को किसी भी प्रकार की दिक्कतों का सामना ना करना पड़े। इसलिए लोगों ने मांग कि लैब टेक्नीशियन को जल्द से जल्द तैनात वापसी की जाए।

