रेत खनन:रत्तेवाली में खनन शुरू करने की परमिशन दी

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
रत्तेवाली में माफिया की ओर से किया गया अवैध खनन।
  • कंपनी को जारी की गाइडलाइन, अब प्रशासन खुद चालू करवाएगा खदान, लोगों के विरोध के बाद खदान को किया था बंद

रत्तेवाली में लोगों के विरोध के बाद जिस माइनिंग की खदान को बंद किया गया था। अब जांच के बाद उसे दोबारा से शुरू करने के ऑर्डर जारी कर दिए गए हैं। जिसमें कंपनी को कुछ हिदायतें जारी की गई हैं। एक ओर जहां पंचकूला प्रशासन और माइनिंग डिपार्टमेंट ने जांच के बाद कंपनी पर कुछ जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है। वहीं, लीगल माइनिंग बंद होने के बाद पंचकूला में अवैध माइनिंग माफिया सक्रिय हुआ है।

लिहाजा ऐसे में सरकार और पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचा है। असल में रत्तेवाली में लोगों के विराेध के बाद पंचकूला प्रशासन और माइनिंग डिपार्टमेंट की टीम मौके पर पहुंची थी। रत्तेवाली में रहने वाले लोगों की ओर से पहले ही खदान को लेकर विराेध किया जा रहा था, इसके लिए धरना भी दिया गया था। ऐसे में जांच होने तक इसे बंद कर दिया गया था।

वैसे तो माइनिंग डिपार्टमेंट ने प्रशासन की सिफारिश पर इसे सस्पेंड कर दिया था, लेकिन उसके बाद कंपनी की ओर अपील डालने पर डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से कहा गया कि पहले इस मामले में जांच रिपोर्ट सबमिट हो जाए, उसके बाद ही कुछ किया जा सकता है। ऐसे में अब पंचकूला प्रशासन को रिपोर्ट जमा होने के बाद अपील डाली गई थी। जिसके बाद तिरूपति रोडवेज कंपनी को दोबारा से परमिशन दी गई है। जिन्हें 28 अक्तूबर से दोबारा माइनिंग करने के लिए कहा गया है।

यह था पूरा विवाद...

रत्तेवाली में एक तरफ नगर निगम का एरिया आता है। ऐसे में जब भी कोई माइनिंग कंपनी कहीं खदान में माइनिंग करती है। उसके एवज में सरकार को तो पेमेंट दी जाती है, उसके साथ ही उस गांव की पंचायत को भी पेमेंट दी जाती है, जिसकी वह जमीन होती है। ऐसे में रत्तेवाली का एरिया निगम में होने के बाद पंचायत के बाद कोई पेमेंट नहीं आ रही है।

दूसरी तरफ गांव में इस मामले को दो पक्ष बने हुए हैं, जो एक दूसरे के फैसलों का विरोध करते हैं। लीगल माइनिंग के बंद होने के साथ ही सरकार को जहां करोड़ों रुपयों का नुकसान हुआ है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर अवैध खनन भी बढ़ा है। क्योंकि ग्रेवल के लिए पंचकूला के स्टोन क्रशरों और स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट्स को यहीं से माल दिया जाता था, लेकिन प्लांट के बंद होने के बाद भी उन पर कच्चा माल अा रहा है।

