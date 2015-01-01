पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंप्यूटर चाेरी का मामला:पुलिस ने खंगाले अस्पताल के सीसीटीवी फुटेज

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिविल सर्जन की बिल्डिंग से कंप्यूटर चाेरी का मामला, पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने काे कहा था

सिविल सर्जन की पुरानी कंडम बिल्डिंग में चाेरी हुए 5 कंप्यूटर के मामले में अब पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालनी शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके अलावा माैके से माेबाइल डंप भी उठाए जा रहे है। वहीं, अब पुलिस अस्पताल में हुई पुरानी चाेरियाें में पकड़े गए आराेपियाें पर भी नजर रख रही है।

वहीं, अब विभाग की बड़ी लापरवाही देखने काे मिली है। जिसमें पुलिस ने पहले भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे बिल्डिंग में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के लिए कहा था। पुलिस की ओर से आईडीएसपी इंचार्ज डाॅ. राजीव नरवाल की शिकायत पर धारा 457 और 380 आईपीसी के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। सिविल सर्जन ऑफिस की जिस बिल्डिंग में कंप्यूटर चोरी हुए हैं, उसमें कोविड का डाटा भी था।

डाटा को रिकवर करने के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम को लगा दिया है। यह डाटा कई विभागों से लिया गया था और कुछ डाटा ऑनलाइन भी किया था। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया था कि काफी ज्यादा डाटा ऑनलाइन है, जो कंप्यूटर चोरी हुए हैं उसमें होम आईसोलेशन के अलावा और भी डाटा शामिल है।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे न हाेने से पुलिस जांच में हाे रही दिक्कत
डिप्टी सीएमओ डाॅ. राजीव नरवाल ने शिकायत में बताया कि चाेराें ने 5 कंप्यूटर, 2 प्रिंटर, 4 यूपीएस और 4 सीपीयू चाेरी किए है। हैरानी की बात ये है कि चाेरी की वारदात में न ताे दरवाजा टूटा और न ताला। ताला दरवाजे के अंदर ही लगा हुआ था। इसके अलावा इस कमरे में कंप्यूटराें के अलावा ओर भी इलेक्ट्राॅनिक सामान लगा हुआ था, जिन्हें चाेरी नहीं किया गया। वहीं, पुलिस को पूरी बिल्डिंग में कहीं पर भी कैमरे नहीं लगे मिले।

डॉक्टर की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है
डाॅक्टर राजीव नरवाल की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। चाेरी की घटना काे देखते हुए लग रहा है कि इसमें किसी जानकार का भी हाथ हाे सकता है। हम सभी पहलुओं पर जांच कर रहे है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज के अलावा डंप भी उठाया जा रहा है और जब करीब महीने, डेढ़ महीने पहले डाॅक्टर का लैपटाॅप चाेरी हुआ था तब भी हमने सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाने के लिए बाेला था।- याेग ध्यान, चाैंकी इंचार्ज, सेक्टर-6

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें