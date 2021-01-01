पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गर्भवती महिला की तबीयत बिगड़ी, ईएमटी ने रास्ते में करवाई डिलीवरी

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
25 साल की गर्भवती महिला काे डिलीवरी के लिए काेट पीएचसी से जनरल अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। महिला की तबीयत काफी ज्यादा खराब थी, जिस कारण आनन फानन में उन्हें रेफर करना पड़ा। महिला काे एंबुलेंस से जनरल अस्पताल ला ही रहे थे कि बीच रास्ते महिला की तबीयत काफी ज्यादा खराब हाे गई।

इसके बाद ड्राइवर काे एंबुलेंस रामगढ़ फ्लाईओवर पर ही राेकनी पड़ी। फ्लाईओवर पर ही एंबुलेंस में तैनात ईएमटी गाैरव शर्मा नेे सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए डिलीवरी कराई। डिलीवरी के बाद तुरंत ड्राइवर भूपिंदर की ओर से जच्चे बच्चे काे जनरल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया और यहां पर एडमिट करवाया गया। इसके बाद डाॅक्टराें ने भी दाेनाें काे जल्द एडमिट कर दाेनाें का इलाज भी शुरू किया।

डाॅक्टराें ने बताया कि दाेनाें की हालत खराब थी, अगर टाइम पर अस्पताल नहीं पहुंचाया गया हाेता ताे अंजाम कुछ ओर ही हाेना था। दरअसल, डबकाेरी निवासी 25 साल की गर्भवती महिला नसरीना काे डिलीवरी पेन के कारण काेट पीएचसी लाया गया था, जहां से स्टाफ नर्स ने उन्हें जनरल अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया था।

नवजात के गले में फंसी थी गर्भनाल...

डिलीवरी के वक्त नवजात के गले में गर्भनाल भी फंसी हुई थी, जाे बेहद ही खतरनाक हाेती है। कई बार ऐसे केसाें में डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी भी करनी पड़ जाती है। वहीं, ईएमटी गाैरव शर्मा और ड्राइवर भूपिंदर की ओर से डिलीवरी के वक्त काफी सूझबूझ दिखाई गई।

यहां तक की डिलीवरी के करीब एक मिनट तक जब बच्ची राेई भी नहीं ताे ईएमटी गाैरव ने सक्सन पाइप लेकर खुद बच्चे की सक्सन कर और उसके बाद ही नवजात को हाेश आया। अगर बच्ची ओर वक्त तक न राेती ताे काफी ज्यादा खतरा बन सकता था। दाेनाें ही जच्चा बच्चा काे जनरल अस्पताल में एडमिट किया गया है।

