प्रशिक्षण:पीटीआई और डीपीई का योग प्रशिक्षण रहा जारी

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
हरियाणा को योग के क्षेत्र में मॉडल स्टेट बनाने के लिए हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद एवं हरियाणा योग परिषद के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में शुरू किया गया सभी जिलों में एक साथ शिक्षा विभाग के पीटीआई व डीपीई को योग प्रशिक्षण देने का कार्यक्रम शुक्रवार को भी जारी रहा। यह प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम 7 दिन चलेगा।

कार्यक्रम में पीटीआई व डीपीई को रोजाना सुबह आसनों व प्राणायाम का अभ्यास करवाया जा रहा है। उसके बाद शरीर के शुद्धिकरण के लिए जल नेती और सूत्र नेती का अभ्यास करवाया जाता है। पाठ्यक्रम में सभी पीटीआई व डीपीई को छठी क्लास से दसवीं क्लास तक का पाठ्यक्रम जो बच्चों को पढ़ाया जाएगा। उसके बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी जा रही है।

शिक्षकों को मुद्रा ज्ञान व एक्यूप्रेशर के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गई जिससे वह खेलकूद के दौरान बच्चों को होने वाली विभिन्न प्रकार की चोट से तुरंत आराम दिलवा सकें। पंचकूला के जिला संयोजक उमेश नारंग ने जानकारी दी कि सभी योग शिक्षक तन्मयता के साथ प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं।

कार्यक्रम में योग शिक्षक अमनदीप, योग शिक्षक सतपाल, योग शिक्षक आशु, योग शिक्षक नीरज व आयुष विभाग की डॉ रितु मित्तल, योगा स्पेशलिस्ट भी सभी शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण दे रहे हैं। कार्यक्रम में पतंजलि, भारत स्वाभिमान ट्रस्ट के चंडीगढ़ के राज्य प्रभारी नवीन व पतंजलि योग समिति, चंडीगढ़ के राज्य प्रभारी विनोद भारद्वाज ने भी शिक्षकों को मार्गदर्शन दिया।

