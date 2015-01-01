पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रियान्वयन में लापरवाही:सीवरेज लाइन डालने के लिए खोदी सड़क नहीं की रिपेयर

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
सीवरेज के लिए खोदी गई लाइन अब बन गई दिक्कत।
  • इंजीनियर एनएस कलसी की तरफ से निगम को पत्र भी लिखा था, उसके बाद भी नहीं हुई कार्यवाही

नगर निगम की तरफ से शहर में करीब 50 साल पुरानी सीवरेज की पाइप लाइन को बदलकर नई पाइप लाइन डालने का काम किया जा रहा है। निगम की तरफ से यह कार्य फेज-11 से लेकर फेज-6 तक किया जाना है। इसको लेकर फेज-11 से कुंभड़ा लाइट पॉइंट से होते हुए फेज-5 के गुरुद्वारा साहब तक नगर निगम की तरफ से सड़क के एक हिस्से को पूरी तरह से खोद दिया गया है।

लेकिन उसके बावजूद इस एरिया में अभी तक खोदी हुई सड़क पर मिट्टी डालकर उसे मरम्मत करने का काम नहीं किया गया, जिसके चलते इस मार्ग पर जगह-जगह 6-6 फीट गहरे गड्ढे पड़े हुए हैं। जो कि इस मार्ग से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों के लिए खतरे की घंटी बने हुए हैं।

इतना ही नहीं बरसात के दिनों में बारिश का पानी खोदी हुई सड़क के साथ-साथ बनी हुई सड़क के बेड को भी नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है। अगर नगर निगम की तरफ से इस पर तुरंत ध्यान न दिया गया तो आने वाले समय में खोदी हुई सड़क के साथ बनी हुई सड़क भी क्षतिग्रस्त होगी और उसने पानी समाने के चलते सड़क धंसने का भी डर बना रहेगा।

इसको लेकर गमाडा निवासी कल्याणकारी महासंघ (गनकम) के अध्यक्ष इंजीनियर एनएस कलसी की तरफ से नगर निगम को पत्र भी लिखा गया था और कहा गया था कि जिस एरिया में निगम की तरफ से सीवरेज की पाइप लाइन डालने का काम पूरा कर दिया है।

वहां पर मिट्टी डालकर सड़क को लेवल करके वाहन चालकों के लिए मार्ग खोल देना चाहिए, ताकि यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। 6 फुट गहरे गड्ढे में गिरी थी डॉक्टर की कार, मुश्किल से बच पाई थी जान: कुंभड़ा लाइट पॉइंट के पास नगर निगम की तरफ से सीवरेज पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए सड़क को खोदा गया था।

लेकिन पाइप लाइन डालने के बाद भी वहां पर सड़क को पूरी तरह से लेवल नहीं किया गया और जगह-जगह गहरे गड्ढे छोड़ दिए गए। जिसके चलते कुछ दिन पहले रात के समय इसी प्रकार के गहरे गड्ढे में एक डॉक्टर की कार गिर गई थी। हादसे में गनीमत यह रही कि किसी का कोई जानी नुकसान नहीं हुआ था।

लेकिन कार पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई थी। हादसे के बाद लोगों की मदद से किसी तरह डॉक्टर को गड्ढे से बाहर निकाल लिया गया था, लेकिन गड्ढे में गिरी कार को अगले दिन क्रेन की मदद से गड्ढे से बाहर निकाला गया था।

