परेशानी:एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 के मैंगो ट्री पार्क का सही ढंग से रखरखाव न होने से रेजिडेंट्स परेशान

एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 के मैंगो ट्री पार्क में टूटे पड़े बेंच।
  • टूटे हुए बेंचों के साथ-साथ सफाई के भी उचित इंतजाम न होने के कारण कई जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे

मनसा देवी काॅम्पलेक्स, सेक्टर-4 में मैंगाे ट्री पार्क के हाल बेहाल हैं। रखरखाव के अभाव में लोगों के बैठने के लिए लगे बेंच जर्जर हो चुके हैं। इसके अलावा सफाई के भी उचित इंतजाम न होने के कारण कई जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे हैं। सुबह व शाम के समय इस पार्क में लोग सैर करते हैं। कई लोग सैर या जॉगिंग करते हुए थक जाने पर इन बेंच पर बैठ जाते थे।

खासतौर पर सीनियर सिटीजंस सैर करते वक्त अकसर इन बेंच पर बैठते थे। सेक्टर वासियों का आरोप है कि आसपास बसी काॅलोनियों के लोग इस पार्क को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। इस पार्क की डेवलपमेंट और मेंटेनेंस का जिम्मा हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण के पास हैं।

एचएसवीपी की ओर से इस पार्क की मेंटेनेंस की तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। कभी कोई माली नहीं नजर आता है। केवल दो-तीन माह में एक बार यहां उगे घास की कटाई करा दी जाती है। एचएसवीपी की ओर से पार्क में बोर्ड लगाया गया है कि यहां फुटबाल नहीं खेल सकते हैं। साइकिल नहीं चला सकते हैं।

कुत्ते नहीं घुमा सकते हैं। क्रिकेट नहीं खेल सकते हैं। इसके विपरीत यहां क्रिकेट, फुटबाल खेला जाता हैं और बच्चे साइकिल भी चलाते हैं। शाम के समय नशेड़ी बैठ कर शराब पीते दिख जाते हैं। यहां पर नशेड़ियों का भी जमावड़ा लगा रहता हैं।

एजुकेटर्स के लिए भी सेल्फ लर्निंग का दौर
एमडीसी, सेक्टर-4 में मैंगो ट्री पार्क के लिए 24 घंटे स्टाफ की नियुक्ति संभव नहीं है। यहां आसपास की काॅलोनियों में रहने वाले कुछ शरारती तत्व इस पार्क में बैठे रहते हैं जोकि पार्क में नुकसान भी करते हैं। इससे पहले भी इन लोगों ने कई बार पार्क को नुकसान पहुंचाया।

इस पार्क में टूटे बेंचों की जगह नए बेंच रखवाए जाएंगे। इसका स्थाई समाधान तभी संभव है जब सेक्टर वासी सहयोग दे। पार्क की प्रॉपर्टी को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले लोगों को पुलिस के हाथों पकड़वाने में मदद करे। एच.एस. मलिक, सुपरिंटेंडिंग इंजीनियर, हॉर्टिकल्चर, एचएसवीपी

बेंच टूटे पड़े हैं और पार्क में गंदगी की भी भरमार है
मैंगो ट्री पार्क में सुबह व शाम के समय सैर करते हैं। यहां बेंच टूटे हैं। लकड़ी और सीमेंट के बेंच पार्क में रखे गए थे ताकि लोग सैर करते वक्त थकने पर यहां बैठ सके। खासतौर पर वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए ये बैंच काफी फायदेमंद थे। इसके साथ ही पार्क में गंदगी की भी भरमार है।
धर्मवीर, हरियाणा के रिटायर चीफ सेक्रेटरी

माली न होने के कारण पौधों को पानी भी नहीं मिलता
पार्क के रखरखाव के लिए माली तक नहीं है। माली न होने के कारण पौधों को पानी भी नहीं मिलता है। केवल दो-तीन माह बाद घास व झाड़ियों की कटाई करा दी जाती है। एचएसवीपी पार्कों की मेंटेनेंस व विकास पर काफी खर्च करता है लेकिन इस पार्क के रख-रखाव पर जीरो खर्च हो रहा है।
दर्शना मान, हरियाणा के रिटायर चीफ सेक्रेटरी

काॅलोनियों में रहने वाले लोगों ने नुकसान पहुंचाया
पार्क के बुरे हाल हैं। पार्क में बढ़िया बेंच लगाए गए थे। जो टूटे पड़े हैं। दिवाली और छठ पूजा के दौरान आसपास की काॅलोनियों में रहने वाले लोगों ने पार्क में लगे आम के पेड़ों के पत्तों को टिड्‌डी दल की तरह नुकसान पहुंचाया है। हर तरफ पार्क में पत्ते और टहनियां बिखरी थी।
राजकुमार, रेवेन्यू डिपार्टमेंट से रिटायर्ड

कुछ शरारती युवक यहां आकर नशा करते हैं
पार्क में बच्चों के खेलने के लिए लगे झूले टूटे पड़े हैं। अब इन झूले की सीट कहीं गिरी पड़ी हैं और सीढ़ी कहीं पड़ी हैं। सेक्टर में आसपास की झुग्गियों और भैंसा टिब्बा से कुछ शरारती युवक यहां आकर नशा करते हैं और सरकारी सम्पत्ति को भी नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं।
दविंद्र महाजन

