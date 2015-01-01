पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा:आरटीआई का जवाब, समय पर न देने से एचएसवीपी के डिप्टी सुपरिंटेंडेंट पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • सेक्टर-19 में रेजिडेंशियल एरिया के साथ मोबाइल टावर लगाए जाने का मामला

सेक्टर-19 में रेजिडेंशियल एरिया के साथ मोबाइल टावर लगाने के मामले में हरियाणा राज्य सूचना आयाेग ने हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) के सुपरिटेंडेंट पाला राम पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। कमिश्नर ने जुर्माने की राशि सुपरिंटेंडेंट के वेतन से 4 अलग-अलग इंस्टॉलमेंट में राशि रिकवर करने का फैसला सुनाया।

दरअसल, सेक्टर की मार्केट के एससीओ नंबर 76 के ऊपर मोबाइल टावर लगा हुआ है। एचएसवीपी की ओर से नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए रेजिडेंशियल एरिया से 10 मीटर की दूरी पर ही स्थित एससीओ के ऊपर मोबाइल टावर लगाने की परमिशन 2018 में दी गई थी। नियम के मुताबिक रेजिडेंशियल एरिया कम से कम 50 मीटर की दूरी पर मोबाइल टावर लगाने की परमिशन दी जा सकती है।

जिसके बाद पंचकूला विकास मंच के देवराज शर्मा की ओर से पहले मामले की शिकायत एचएसवीपी के अधिकारियों को दी गई। कार्रवाई न होता देख पंचकूला विकास मंच की ओर से मोबाइल टावर से जुड़ी सूचनाएं आरटीआई के तहत एचएसवीपी से मांगी।

जिसका जवाब एचएसवीपी की ओर से एक साल 7 महीने बाद दिया गया। आरटीआई का जवाब एचएसवीपी की ओर से देरी से देने पर हरियाणा राज्य सूचना अायाेग ने एचएसवीपी के सुपरिटेंडेंट पर 20 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। आरटीआई में मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पंचकूला में एचएसवीपी की ओर से सिर्फ 15 मोबाइल टावरों की परमिशन दी गई है। अगर वास्तविकता देखे तो पंचकूला 100 से ज्यादा मोबाइल टावर लगे हुए हैं।

सवाल: एचएसवीपी ने 15 टावरों को दी हुई है मंजूरी, जबकि पंचकूला में लगे हैं 100 से ज्यादा टावर

1 साल 7 महीने बाद मिली सूचना...

देवराज शर्मा ने टावर की अनुमति से जुड़ी सूचनाएं आरटीआई के माध्यम से 6 नवंबर 2018 को मांगी थी। जवाब समय पर न मिलने पर देवराज शर्मा फर्स्ट अपीलेंट अथॉरिटी के समक्ष पेश हुए और उसके बावजूद कोई सूचना एचएसवीपी ने नहीं दी।

उसके बाद राज्य सूचना आयोग में गुहार लगाई। इसके बाद भी एचएसवीपी ने कमीशन के आदेशों की भी परवाह न करते हुए जवाब देने में 1 साल 7 महीने का समय लगा दिया। एचएसवीपी ने 18 जून 2020 को जवाब दिया।

बिना फायर एनओसी के ही लगवा दिया टावर...

पंचकूला विकास मंच के राकेश अग्रवाल व नरेश नारंग ने बताया कि एचएसवीपी ने बिना फायर एनओसी लिए ही मोबाइल टावर लगवा दिया। यहां तक कि एचएसवीपी के एस्टेट ऑफिस की ओर से इसकी भनक एस्टेट ऑफिसर को भी नहीं लगने दी कि बिना फायर एनओसी के मोबाइल टावर सालों से ऑपरेट किया जा रहा है।

बता दें कि 5 से ज्यादा इस्टेट ऑफिसर रह चुके हैं लेकिन निचले स्तर के कर्मचारी ने इस बात की भनक तक लगने नहीं दी।

