पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्याओं का हल:संजीव खन्ना ने कहा -केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों से जनता को हो रहा है फायदा

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में भाजपा ज्वाॅइन करने की अपील की।
  • लोगों से 15 दिसंबर तक अपने नए वोट बनवाने के लिए कहा

जीरकपुर स्थित गोल्डन सैंड सोसायटी के बिल्डर संजीव खन्ना का भारतीय जनता पार्टी ज्वाॅइन करने पर पार्टी के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्वागत किया। भाजपा में उनका स्वागत करते हुए एकता नागपाल ने कहा कि संजीव खन्ना के पार्टी में शामिल होने से हलका डेराबस्सी और खास तौर पर जीरकपुर में पार्टी मजबूत होगी।

उन्होंने लोगों से 15 दिसंबर तक अपने नए वोट बनवाने के लिए कहा ताकि निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में भाजपा उम्मीदवार अपने वोट डाल सकें। भाजपा नेता भूपिंद्र सिंह, नवीन सांगवान, राकेश खेर और चंद्रमा मिश्रा ने इस मौके पर लोगों से ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में भाजपा ज्वाॅइन करने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों से जनता को फायदा मिल रहा है।

इस मौके पर गोल्डन सैंड सोसायटी से एसबी शर्मा, गोपाल अग्रवाल, राकेश मोरिया, परनीत सिंगला, राजेश गोयल, सूरज चौधरी, रीता गोयल, योगेश अरोरा, वीना चौधरी, पीएन स्वरूप, आशीष शर्मा, पीएन बुद्धिराज सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे। इंद्रपाल सिंह सहित कई लोग भाजपा में शामिल हुए।

खन्ना ने कहा कि वह भाजपा की नीतियों से प्रभावित होकर पार्टी में शामिल हुए हैं और एरिया के लोगों की समस्याओं को हल करने के लिए हर समय उपलब्ध रहेंगे। इस मौके पर रेनू खन्ना, संदीप साहनी, विनोद मनचंदा, संजीव मनरे सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें