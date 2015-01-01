पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रमोशन की तैयारी:16 जेई को प्रमोट कर बनाया एसडीओ, संख्या कम होने से रुके विकास कार्य

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य प्रशासक के बदलते ही एचएसवीपी में अब होंगे प्रमोशन

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) के मुख्य प्रशासक का ट्रांसफर होने के बाद अब दोबारा से पूर्व चीफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर ने जिन अधिकारियों की प्रमोशन को कैंसिल और जिन्हें डिमोट किया था। अब उन अधिकारियों को उसी पद तैनात करने की तैयारी हो रही है। इसके चलते मुख्य प्रशासक ऑफिस से एक लिस्ट को जारी किया जा चुका है, जिसमें 16 जेई को एसडीओ के पद पर प्रमोट किया गया है।

ऐसे ही बाकी अधिकारियों की लिस्ट भी मुख्य प्रशासक के ऑफिस से आगे फाइनेंस कमिश्नर के ऑफिस में पहुंच चुकी है। जहां से अगले दो सप्ताह में सभी लिस्ट को जारी कर दिया जाएगा। ऐसे में प्रमोशन के बाद विकास कार्यों पर असर पड़ रहा है। क्योंकि 16 जेई को प्रमोट करने के बाद एसडीओं बनाया गया है।

लेकिन उन जेई की जगह पर अभी तक किसी अन्य अधिकारियों को नहीं लगाया गया है। ऐसे में सुपरविजन का काम अटक गया है, जो साइट पर जाकर किया जाना चाहिए था। एचएसवीपी के पूर्व मुख्य प्रशासक पंकज यादव ने जेई से लेकर एसडीओ, सर्वेयर सहित कई पोस्ट के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को डिमोट कर दिया था। इन अधिकारियों को कई-कई साल से ऊपरी पद पर प्रमोट कर दिया था।

क्योंकि इनका प्रमोशन टाइम पूरा हो चुका था। इसके लिए इंजीनियरिंग विंग के अधिकारियों से ऑर्डर भी जारी किए गए थे, लेकिन मुख्य प्रशासक ने ऑर्डर कैंसिल कर दिए थे। जिसके बाद पिछले कई सालों से एसडीओ के पद पर काम करने वाले अधिकारी जेई, उसके बाद जेई के पद पर काम करने वाले अधिकारियों को निचली पोस्ट पर डिमोट कर दिया था। ऐसे में भी कई जगहों पर काम रोक दिया था।

क्योंकि एसडीओ स्तर के अधिकारियों ने जेई का काम करने से मना कर दिया था। कई जगह पर एसडीओ को उन जेई के साथ लगाया गया था, जिन्हें वे काम करने के निर्देश जारी करते थे। अब मुख्य प्रशासक की ओर से चार एसडीओ को एक्सईएन प्रमोट किया है। वहीं जेई में पंचकूला सहित पूरे हरियाणा के जेई को एसडीओ के पद पर भेजा गया है।

जिसमें नरेश कुमार, शमशेर सिंह, केवल कृृष्ण, सतीश शर्मा, सुभाष चंद्र, राजपाल ढिल्लों, राम स्वरूप, विजेंद्र सिंह, जसबीर सिंह, शमशेर सिंह ढिल्लों, दर्शन सिंह, सुभाष चंद्र सहित कई अधिकारियों को प्रमोट किया गया है। ये सभी पंचकूला सहित पूरे हरियाणा में पोस्टेड हैं। पिछले कई महिनों से इनकी फाइल मुख्य प्रशासक के ऑफिस में पेंडिंग पड़ी थी।

ये लिस्ट हो रही है तैयार
अंदर की बात ये है कि एचएसवीपी के हेड ऑफिस में पिछले कई दिनों से चार से छह लिस्ट तैयार हो रही है। जिसमें एक तो ट्रांसफर लिस्ट है, जबकि बाकी सर्वेयर से लेकर जेई, एसडीओ, एक्सईएन जैसे अधिकारियों को प्रमोट करने की फाइल है। जिसमें पंचकूला के साथ-साथ पूरे हरियाणा के 100 से ज्यादा वे अधिकारी हैं, जो पहले चार्ज वापस लिए जाने के कारण डिमोट हो गए थे।

असल में नियमों के अनुसार इन सभी अधिकारियों को प्रमोट करना पहले ही बनता था। टाइम पीरियड पूरा होने के बाद ही इन्हें करंट चार्ज में ऊपरी अधिकारी का काम दिया गया था।

इन विकास कार्याें पर असर
शहर में एचएसवीपी का सबसे बड़ा डेवलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट इस समय पीआर 7 रोड ह। लेकिन जेई जसबीर सिंह को एसडीओ के पद पर प्रमोट कर करनाल ट्रांसफर कर दिया है। नियमों के अनुसार जब तक साइट पर काम होगा, तो जेई को मौके पर रूकना ही होता है। ऐसे में अब ओर देरी होगी।

पिंजौर एरिया में एचएसवीपी एक नर्सिंग कॉलेज बना रहा है। वहां जिस जेई की ड्यूटी है, उसके पास पिंजौर कालका अर्बन कॉम्प्लेक्स के सेक्टर भी हैं। ऐसे में वे लोगों की फाइल को देखकर मौके के प्लॉट का सर्वे कर पोजेशन देंगे या फिर नर्सिंग कॉलेज को बनवाएंगे।

