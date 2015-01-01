पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:सोलर सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सेक्टर-1 में मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग में लगेगा पंचकूला का दूसरा चार्जिंग स्टेशन

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • सोलर सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर बनेगा ई-वाहनों का चार्जिंग स्टेशन

सोलर सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत जल्द ही शहर में पहला ई-चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सेक्टर-1 मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग के ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए अगले हफ्ते से काम शुरू कर दिया जा्एगा। प्रशासन की मानें तो चार्जिंग स्टेशन निजी कंपनी की ओर से बनाया जाएगा और उसका पूरा खर्चा कंपनी द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा।

डीआरडीए के प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर राजिंदर ने बताया कि अगले हफ्ते से सोलर सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाने के लिए काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा अगले हफ्ते ही ई-वाहन भी पंचकूला में दिल्ली से आ जाएगी।

30 किलोवाट या उससे ज्यादा बिजली खर्च करने पर प्लांट लगाना पड़ेगा...

शहर में 30 किलोवाट से ज्यादा बिजली खपत करने वाले कमर्शियल व इंडस्ट्रियल उपभोक्ताओं को सोलर प्लांट लगाना पड़ेगा। सरकार की ओर से बनाई गई वर्किंग ग्रुप कमेटी की ओर से बिजली निगम को इसका खाका तैयार कर उसके मुताबिक काम करने के लिए कहा गया है। पहले बिजली निगम की ओर से ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं को सोलर प्लांट लगाने के लिए कहा जाएगा और ऐसा नहीं करने पर उन्हें दो से तीन नोटिस जारी कर उनका बिजली का कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा।

ये है सोलर सिटी प्रोजेक्ट...

बिजली की बचत करने और शहर को प्रदूषण रहित करने की पहल जिला प्रशासन की ओर से की जा रही है। इसके लिए सोलर सिटी-ग्रीन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट पर काम चल रहा है। इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत पंचकूला के अलावा गुरुग्राम व फरीदाबाद में भी काम चल रहा है। शहर की स्ट्रीट लाइटों से लेकर, सरकारी मकानों में लगी लाइटों को एलईडी में बदला जाएगा।

इसके अलावा शहर के औद्योगिक इकाइयों की छतों पर सोलर प्लांट लगाए जाएंगे ताकि उसके माध्यम से ज्यादा बिजली का उत्पादन हो। इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर में खपत होने वाले 607 मिलियन यूनिट का 20 प्रतिशत यानि कि 121 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली के उत्पादन का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। .

यहां लगेंगे चार्जिंग स्टेशन
शुरूआती प्लानिंग के तहत तीन जगहों पर ई-वाहन के लिए चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाने की प्लानिंग की है। इसके तहत सेक्टर 17 हरेडा ऑफिस, इंडस्ट्रियएरिया के बीईएल के पास और परिवहन विभाग की ओर से बस स्टैंड में चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाया जाएगा।

अभी तक ई-वाहन को चार्ज करने के लिए कितना पैसा लिया जाएगा इस निर्णय लिया जाना बाकी है। निगम की ओर से सेक्टर 4 के कम्युनिटी सेंटर में चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगा है। निगम के पास 29 ई-कार्ट और 49 ई-बाइक है।

