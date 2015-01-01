पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:सेक्टर -15 निवासी 74 साल के बुजुर्ग की काेराेना से माैत

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को जिले में कोरोना वायरस से एक बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद पंचकूला में कोरोना वायरस से होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा 136 पर पहुंच गया है। बुधवार को जिस मरीज की मौत हुई है वह सेक्टर 15 का रहने वाला था। बुजुर्ग की उम्र 4 साल थी और मरीज काफी टाइम से हाइपरटेंशन और डायबिटीज से ग्रस्त था। जिस कारण मरीज को रिकवर होने में भी दिक्कत आ रही थी।

बुधवार को जिले में कोरोनावायरस के 49 नए मामले आए हैं। जिसमें पंचकूला के रहने वाले 34 मरीज शामिल है। इन 19 पुरुष है और 15 महिलाएं भी कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आई है। अब इन सभी मरीजों से संपर्क किया जा रहा है और जिन मरीजों की हालत खराब है उन्हें भी आइसोलेट किया जा रहा है।

डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहूजा ने बताया कि जिले में बुुधवार को 49 मामले पॉजिटिव आए है। जिले में अब तक 12 हजार 566 मामले पॉजिटिव आए है। इनमें से पंचकूला के 9 हजार 555 मामले पाए गए है। सीएमओ डाॅ. जसजीत काैर ने बताया कि पंचकूला में अब तक 1 लाख 26 हजार 794 मरीजाें के लिए सैंपल लिए जा चुके है। बुधवार काे जाे मामले आए है उनमें अर्बन एरिया के सबसे ज्यादा मामले है। पिंजौर और रायपुररानी से भी काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मामले सामने आए हैं।

सीएमओ ने बताया कि एमडीसी सेक्टर 5, सेक्टर 7, सेक्टर 14, सेक्टर 15 व सेक्टर 26 में एक एक मरीज सामने आया है। इसके अलावा सेक्टर 2, सेक्टर 9, सेक्टर 19 व सेक्टर 21 में दो दो मरीज सामने आए है। वहीं, मानक टबरा, सेक्टर 8 व सेक्टर 12 में तीन तीन मामले आए है। जबकि, सेक्टर 10, सेक्टर 12ए और सेक्टर 17 में चार चार मामले पाए गए है।

