प्रदर्शन:कम्युनिटी सेंटर में अस्पताल की ब्रांच शिफ्ट करने का सेक्टर वासियों ने किया विरोध

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर-9 कम्युनिटी सेंटर के बाहर इकट्‌ठा हुए सेक्टर के लोग।
  • लोग बोले- सेक्टर वासियों को कम्युनिटी सेंटरों का फायदा नहीं मिल रहा, अब गिने-चुने सेंटर ही बचे हैं

हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने सरकारी अस्पताल, सेक्टर-6 में पुराने प्रशासनिक ब्लॉक को तोड़कर वहां 100 बेड का मदर एंड चाइल्ड अस्पताल बनाने का फैसला किया है। जब तक यह बिल्डिंग नहीं बनती, तब तक स्टाफ के बैठने की व्यवस्था कम्युनिटी सेंटर, सेक्टर-9 में करने का फैसला लिया गया है।

इससे सेक्टर वासियों में रोष है। लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल और हरियाणा विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता से इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने और कम्युनिटी सेंटर की सुविधा न छीनने का निवेदन किया।सेक्टर-9 के लोगाें ने वीरवार को कम्युनिटी सेंटर में इकट्‌ठे होकर इस फैसले का विरोध किया।

उनका कहना है कि काफी संघर्ष के बाद सेक्टर के निवासियों को शादी व अन्य सार्वजनिक समारोह आयोजित करने के लिए कम्युनिटी सेंटर मिला है। पहले इसमें केवल ग्राउंड फ्लोर ही था। पंचकूला प्रशासन से लेकर मंत्रियों को ज्ञापन सौंपने के बाद इसमें पहली मंजिल का निर्माण कराया गया। अब लोगों से कम्युनिटी सेंटर छीनने के प्रयास हो रहे हैं।

भाजपा के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष युवराज कौशिक का कहना है कि जीरकपुर के मैरिज पैलेस की बुकिंग कराकर शादी समारोह आयोजित करना हर किसी के बस में नहीं है। जीरकपुर में मैरिज पैलेस का किराया लाखों रुपए में हैं। कम्युनिटी सेंटर का किराया काफी कम हैं। शहरवासी आसानी से कम खर्च में अपने सार्वजनिक समारोह आयोजित कर लेते हैं।

सेक्टर-9 का कम्युनिटी सेंटर पूरे मैरिज सीजन में बुक रहता है। लेकिन अस्पताल की ब्रांच खोलकर लोगों से उनकी सुविधा छीनी जा रही है। भाजपा की जिला सचिव सीमा गर्ग का कहना है कि कम्युनिटी सेंटर में अस्पताल की ब्रांच खोलने का फैसला वापस लिया जाना चाहिए। सरिता चौधरी ने कहा कि सेक्टर में प्लॉट खरीदते समय कम्युनिटी सेंटर के लिए रिजर्व जगह के चार्जेस भी लोगों ने दिए हैं। इस वजह से कम्युनिटी सेंटर की सुविधा उन्हें मिलनी चाहिए। हाउस ऑनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, सेक्टर-9 के जनरल सेक्रेटरी एस.के. सोनी का कहना है कि बुधवार को पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर ने कम्युनिटी सेंटर की बिल्डिंग देखने के लिए यहां का दौरा किया था। इसके बाद आज नगर निगम के चीफ एकाउंट्स अफसर व अन्य स्टाफ ने कम्युनिटी सेंटर का दौरा कर ग्राउंड और फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर कैबिन बनाने की प्लानिंग की।

एसोसिएशन को मिला रूम भी खाली करने को कहा गया। रेजिडेंट्स इसके खिलाफ है। आर.के. लूथरा का कहना है कि इस फैसला का रेजिडेंट्स विरोध करेंगे। अगर जरूरत पड़ी तो कम्युनिटी सेंटर में धरना-प्रदर्शन भी आयोजित किया जाएगा। उनका कहना है कि सेक्टर-9 में आयुर्वेदिक डिस्पेंसरी भी हैं।

इस डिस्पेंसरी की पहली मंजिल खाली पड़ी है। प्रशासन चाहे तो अस्पताल के स्टाफ को वहां एडजस्ट कर सकता है। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-10 और 16 की डिस्पेंसरियों में भी स्टाफ को एडजस्ट किया जा सकता है। कम्युनिटी सेंटर पर कब्जा लोगों के साथ धोखा है। इस अवसर पर एस.सी. मित्तल, हाउस ऑनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष कर्नल बाला राम, पूर्व महासचिव आर.सी. कौशिक आदि मौजूद रहे। शहर में कई अन्य कम्युनिटी सेंटर भी हैं जिस पर विभिन्न सरकारी विभाग चल रहे हैं। इस वजह से वहां के सेक्टर वासियों को कम्युनिटी सेंटरों का फायदा नहीं मिल पा रहा है। सेक्टर-4 के कम्युनिटी सेंटर पर पंचकूला नगर निगम का पिछले कई सालों से दफ्तर चल रहा है। यहां इंजीनियरिंग विंग के अफसर बैठते हैं। इसके साथ ही इस कम्युनिटी सेंटर में सिटीजंस फेसिलिटेशन सेंटर भी चल रहा है जिसमें एमसी की विभिन्न पब्लिक डीलिंग सर्विसेज चल रही है।

}लोगों की भावनाओं का ध्यान रखा जाएगा: जरनैल सिंह ^हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने अपने कुछ स्टाफ का ऑफिस बनाने के लिए कम्युनिटी सेंटर में जगह मांगी थी। इस बारे में हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट और नगर निगम के अफसरों में बातचीत चल रही है। अभी अंतिम निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। इस बारे में अंतिम फैसला लेते हुए लोगों की भावनाओं का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। }जरनैल सिंह, एग्जिक्यूटिव अफसर, पंचकूला नगर निगम

