पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डाॅग पॉन्ड का निरीक्षण:गौशाला और डॉग पॉन्ड का निर्माण कार्य अधूरा होने पर स्पीकर ने जताई नाराजगी

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों से जानकारी लेते विधानसभा स्पीकर।
  • विधानसभा स्पीकर ने अधिकारियों को सवा महीने का समय और दिया

हरियाणा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने शनिवार को जिले के गांव सुखदर्शनपुर में निर्माणाधीन गऊशाला और डाॅग पॉन्ड का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने काम पूरा न होने पर नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को सवा महीने का समय और दिया और कहा कि 30 दिसंबर तक डॉग पॉन्ड और गौशाला बन कर तैयार हो जानी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि जनवरी 2021 के पहले सप्ताह हर हाल में इसका उद्घाटन किया जाएगा। इससे पहले 22 नवंबर को मनाई जाने वाली गोपाष्टमी पर सुखदर्शनपुर में बनने वाली गौशाला और डॉग पाउंड का उद्घाटन करने की डेडलाइन तय की गई थी। अभी गौशाला और डॉग फाउंड का काफी निर्माण कार्य बाकी है।

पिछले दो हफ्तों में विधानसभा स्पीकर का गौशाला में आज चौथा दौरा था। काफी निर्माण कार्य अधूरा होने के कारण उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई और अफसरों और राधा माधव गौशाला ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों को जल्द से जल्द काम पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।

डाॅग पॉन्ड में भी 1000 के करीब कुत्तों को रखा जाएगा
निर्माणाधीन इस गौशाला में एक हजार गायों को रखने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार डाॅग पॉन्ड में भी एक हजार के करीब कुत्तों को रखा जा सकेगा। इनमें 850 स्ट्रे डाॅग व 150 पेट डाॅग को इसमें रखा जा सकेगा। मौके पर उपायुक्त मुकेश कुमार आहुजा आईएएस, नगर निगम ज्वाइंट कमिशनर संयम एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर अंकित सिंह सहित अन्य संबंधित अधिकारी भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें