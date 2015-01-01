पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे की आशंका:नगर निगम की ओर से सेक्टरों में बन रहे स्पीड टेबल टूटने शुरू

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर-16 अग्रवाल भवन के पास स्पीड टेबल के नजदीक बना गड्‌ढा।
  • सेक्टर में रहने वाले लाेगाें ने लगाए ठेकेदार पर मैटीरियल में मिलावट करने के लगाए अाराेप

शहर में नगर निगम की ओर से करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर एक्सीडेंट रोकने के लिए स्पीड टेबल बनाए जा रहे हैं। पहले ये स्पीड टेबल शहर के चुनिंदा सेक्टरों में बनाए जा रहे थे। लेकिन अब पंचकूला के सेक्टरों में भी इनका काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। अभी निगम की ओर से स्पीड टेबल बनाने का काम खत्म भी नहीं किया गया कि ये टूटने भी शुरू हो गए हैं।

जिसके बाद लोगों ने आरोप लगाया कि नगर निगम की ओर से बनवाए जा रहे स्पीड टेबल में इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे मैटीरियल में मिलावट हो रही है। जिस कारण कुछ ही दिनों में स्पीड टेबल का सीमेंट उखड़ने लगा हैं।

अब इस मामले में जांच करवाने के लिए सिटीजन वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन पंचकूला की ओर से निगम कमिश्नर और यूएलबी मिनिस्टर को भी लेटर लिखा जा रहा है। जिसमें एसोसिएशन की ओर से शहर में बनाए गए सभी स्पीड टेबल में इस्तेमाल हो रहे मैटीरियल की जांच करने के लिए डिमांड की गई है।

एसके नैय्यर ने बताया कि निगम अधिकारियाें के सामने ही बड़े प्राेजेक्ट में लापरवाही हाे रही है। निगम अधिकारी सिर्फ नाम के लिए साइटाें पर जाकर हाे रहे चेकिंग करते हैं। अभी तक जितने भी स्पीड टेबल बने हैं, उनमें इस्तेमाल मैटीरियल की जांच हाेनी चाहिए।

अगर सही तरीके से इन स्पीड टेबलाें की चेकिंग हाेगी ताे जाे ठेकेदार इन्हें बना रहे है और जिन अधिकारियाें की मदद से पब्लिक के पैसाें काे बर्बाद किया जा रहा है, उनका पर्दाफाश हाेगा। अभी ताे पूरे पंचकूला में स्पीड टेबल बनकर तैयार भी नहीं हुए है कि ये टूटने शुरू भी हाे चुके है। अब इसी से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि स्पीड टेबल में इस्तेमाल हुए मैटीरियल में किस तरह की मिलावट की गई है।

विजय बंसल, पूर्व चेयरमैन ने कहा कि जनता के पैसाें से जाे डेवलपमेंट की जा रही है। उसकी जांच हाेनी चाहिए और लाेगाें काे इसका पूरा हक है कि वे हर काम की जांच करवा सकते हैं। यह निगम अधिकारियाें काे भी साेचना चाहिए कि जिस पब्लिक के पैसाें काे वे डेवलपमेंट के कामाें पर लगा रहे हैं, वे उसकी जांच करें।

हालात इससे बिल्कुल अलग है, लाेग कई बार डिमांड कर चुके हैं कि निगम की ओर से जाे काम किए गए है उनकी जांच हाे, लेकिन इस गंभीर मुद्दे पर काेई भी ध्यान नहीं देता। अगर निगम की अाेर से किए गए कामाें की जांच शुरू की जाए ताे सब सामने अा जाएगा कि किस तरह लापरवाह तरीके से शहर में काम हाे रहे हैं। वहीं, निगम के एक्सईएनअंकित लोहान ने बताया किठेकेदार को सभी स्पीड टेबल को ठीक करने के लिए कहा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें