ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट:परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने 30 दिसंबर तक का लक्ष्य

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
परिवार पहचान पत्र को लेकर सेक्टर-1 के डीसी ऑफिस में रिव्यू बैठक हुई। इस संयुक्त बैठक की अध्यक्षता आईसीएएस क्रीड सोफिया दहिया ने और मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहाकार मोहित सोनी ने की। परिवार पहचान पत्र को लेकर सोफिया दहिया ने अधिकारियों को जिले की पब्लिक से पकड़ मजबूत करने का और काम में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार का यह ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट है और सीएम इस प्रोजेक्ट की स्वयं मॉनीटरिंग कर रहे हैं। उनका उद्देश्य लोगों को सरल और पारदर्शी सिस्टम देना है ताकि लोग अधिकारियों व कार्यालयों के चक्कर काटने की बजाय उनका कार्य आसानी से हो जाए।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कहा कि अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त ने मुख्यमंत्री को काम पूरा होने का 30 दिसंबर तक का समय दिया हैं और आज जिले में पीपीपी को लेकर ज्यादा प्रोग्रेस नजर नहीं आ रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारियों को जिला की जनता से जुड़ने और उन्हें पीपीपी के बारे में बताने की जरूरत है ताकि जनता पीपीपी को समझकर अपने आप ही परिवार पहचान पत्र को बनाने के लिये आगे आए।

इसके लिये चाहे ऑपरेटर की संख्या बढ़ाए या सक्षम युवा को इस कार्य में लगाए और इस काम में तेजी लाए ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा जिले की जनता अपने पीपीपी बनवा पाएं। जिला योजना अधिकारी सुनील जाखड़ ने बताया परिवार पहचान पत्र काम में कोताही करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। बैठक में विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों ने भाग ली।

