जांच:3 नदियों में कैमरे लेकर सर्वे करने पहुंची टीम

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रायपुररानी एरिया में किया गया अवैध खनन।
  • नारायणपुर में हो रहा था अवैध खनन, मिले सबूत

रायपुररानी एरिया में हो रहे अवैध खनन को लेकर खनन विभाग की टीम सोमवार को क्षेत्र की तीन नदियों में सर्वे करने के लिए पहुंची। इस दौरान इन नदियों में कई घंटे तक सर्वे किया गया, ताकि अवैध खनन के निशान मिले। वहीं, आसपास के लोगों से भी पूछताछ की गई।

खास बात यह थी कि इस दौरान माइनिंग टीम कैमरे लेकर आई थी। ताकि अवैध खनन के निशान मिलने पर उसकी फोटोग्राफी और वीडियोग्राफी कर रिपोर्ट हेड ऑफिस में दी जा सकें। वहीं, मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई जा सकें। इसी दौरान खनन विभाग की टीम को नारायणपुर गांव की नदी में अवैध खनन मिला। मौके पर अवैध खनन के बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे मिले हैं। बाद में पता चला कि रात के समय अवैध खनन हाे रहा है। इसके बाद अवैध खनन सामग्री को क्रशरों पर सप्लाई किया जा रहा है।

खनन विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर सुनील कुमार की टीम ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि नारायणपुर की नदी में अवैध खनन के कुछ निशान भी टीम को मिले हैं। जिसकी वीडियो और फोटोग्राफी करवाई गई हैं। ऐसे में अासपास के लोगों ने बताया कि जागीर सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह अवैध खनन में संलिप्त हैं।

ऐसे में रायपुररानी पुलिस थाने में इन दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ आईपीसी धारा 379 और माइनिंग एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। दूसरी ओर खनन विभाग की टीम ने खेतपुराली में भी अवैध खनन को लेकर सर्वे किया है।

इस दौरान स्टोन क्रशरों की बैक साइड में अवैध खनन को लेकर बनाए गए कई चोर रास्तों को बंद करवाया गया। साथ ही ड्यूटी देने वाले गार्ड को भी एरिया दोबारा से नोटिफाइड करवाया गया। इस एरिया में होने वाले अवैध खनन को लेकर गार्ड से भी जवाब मांगा गया है। जबकि कुछ दिन पहले ही खनन विभाग ने कई लोगों पर मामले दर्ज करवाए थे।

