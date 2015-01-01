पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:तहसीलदार और नायब तहसीलदार छुट्टी पर, तहसील में सोमवार को काम बंद रहा

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
हरिपुर चोपेहर की जमीन की रजिस्ट्री सोमवार को कालका तहसील में नहीं पाई। कारण था तहसील के तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार का छुट्टी पर होना। नायब तहसीलदार मेडिकल छुट्टी पर चल रही हैं और उसके बाद तहसीलदार भी शुक्रवार से छुट्टी पर चल रहे हैं। ऐसे में जमीन की रजिस्ट्री करवाने पहुंचे लोगों को खाली हाथ वापिस जाना पड़ा।

सोमवार को करीब दो दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग कालका तहसील में अलग-अलग काम के सिलसिले में आए थे लेकिन तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार के छुट्टी पर होने की वजह से वह खाली हाथ वापिस चले गए। पानीपत से आए राम कुमार ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपने बेटे के लिए पिंजौर में जमीन खरीदना था और उसके लिए बयाना भी दे दिया लेकिन रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पा रही है।

शुक्रवार को भी तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार छुट्टी पर थे और सोमवार को भी। ऐसे में राम कुमार को खाली हाथ पानीपत वापिस जाना पड़ा। आपको बता दें कि एफसीआर के निर्देश पर डीसी पंचकूला ने 5 नवंबर को लेटर जारी कर हरिपुर चोपेहर की जमीन की रजिस्ट्री के लिए कालका तहसीलदार को कहा था।

दरअसल हरिपुर चोपेहर गांव की खेती की जमीन की रजिस्ट्री नहीं किए जाने का मामला इनेलो नेता अभय सिंह चौटाला ने विधानसभा में उठाया था और यह भी कहा था कि वह इसकी शिकायत सीएम से करेंगे। साथ ही मामले को वह हाईकोर्ट लेकर जाएंगे।

कालका तहसीलदार को ऑफिस ज्वाॅइन करने के लिए कहा है ताकि ऑफिस का काम प्रभावित नहीं हो।
राकेश संधु, कालका एसडीएम
कालका एसडीएम को तहसील में काम प्रभावित नहीं हो इसके लिए सभी तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार की छुट्टी कैंसिल कर उन्हें काम पर बुलाने के लिए कहा गया है।
मुकेश कुमार आहुजा, डीसी

