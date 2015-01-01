पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:ऑटो चालकों की मनमानी जनता पर पड़ रही भारी

कालका2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कालका में जाता ओवरलोड ऑटो।
  • नियमों को ताक पर रखकर सड़कों पर दौड़ते ऑटो रिक्शा दे रहे हैं हादसों को न्योता

भास्कर न्यूज | कालका शहर के मेन बाजार से गुजरने वाली मुख्य सड़क तथा आसपास के अन्य क्षेत्रों में सवारियों को ढोने वाले ऑटो रिक्शा नियमों को ताक पर रखकर लोगों के लिए असुविधा का कारण बन रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि क्षेत्र में काफी संख्या में ऑटो रिक्शा हैं जो कि प्रतिदिन लोगों को इधर से उधर लाने व ले जाने का काम करते हैं। उक्त ऑटो रिक्शा ट्रैफिक नियमों को ताक पर रखकर लोगों की जान की परवाह किए बगैर सडकों पर मौत बन घूम रहे हैं। एक दूसरे से पहले व ज्यादा सवारिया बैठाने की होड़ में ऑटो चालकों का लडऩा-झगड़ना आम बात है। क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां बैठाकर ये कानून के साथ-साथ सवारियों की जान के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। कालका मेन रोड पर कहीं भी खड़ी सवारी को देखते ही ऑटो रिक्शा की ब्रेक लगा दी जाती है, रिक्शा चालकों को पीछे किसी वाहन के आने की कोई परवाह नहीं होती। ऑटो रिक्शा की अचानक ब्रेक लगने के कारण पीछे आ रहे वाहन चालकों को वाहन नियंत्रित करने में काफी कठिनाई का सामना करना पड़ता है। कई बार तो ब्रेक लगाते-लगाते वाहनों की टक्कर भी हो जाती है। स्थानिय दुकानदारों ने बताया कि कोई दुर्घटना होने पर आॅटो चालक उल्टा दूसरे वाहन चालक का ही कसूर निकालकर झगड़ने लगते हंै। ज्यादा पैसा कमाने के लिए ओवरलोड: आॅटो चालकों के लिए पैसे के आगे किसी सवारी की जान की कोई कीमत नहीं है क्योंकि चालक आॅटो में क्षमता से कई गुणा ज्यादा सवारियां बैठाकर चलते हैं। यहां तक कि चालक द्वारा अपने दोनों ओर भी सवारियों को बैठा लिया जाता है। पैसे के लालच में ऑटो रिक्शा ओवरलोड होकर चलते हैं। बड़ी हैरानी की बात है कि रोड पर खड़ी पुलिस भी उन्हें रोकने या उन पर कोई कार्रवाई करने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाती, केवल खानापूर्ति के लिए कुछेक ऑटो रिक्शा के चालान कर दिए जाते हैं। यही नहीं अक्सर ऑटो रिक्शा चालक अपने वाहन में गाने की ऊंची आवाज करके रोड पर ध्वनि प्रदूषण करते भी नजर आते हैं। रेलवे फाटक पर जाम का मुख्य कारण बनते हैं थ्री व्हीलर: कालका-पिंजौर मार्ग पर स्थित रेलवे फाटक पर भी जाम लगवाने में ऑटो चालकों की मुख्य भूमिका रहती है। बंद फाटक पर इन्हें अक्सर गलत दिशा में दूसरी लाइन लगाते देखा जा सकता है। फाटक खुलते ही ऑटो रिक्शा चालक जबरदस्ती अपने वाहन को गलत दिशा से निकालने का प्रयत्न करते हैं, जिससे अक्सर ट्रेन गुजरने के काफी समय बाद तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

^ऑटो चालकों के चालान भी किए गए हैं। बैठकें लेकर इनको समझाया भी जाता है। अगर अभी भी यह लोग नहीं माने तो सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए। चालान किए जाएंगे। -राजेश कुमार, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज, सूरजपुर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें