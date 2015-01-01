पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाउस ऑनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की मांग:कम्युनिटी सेंटर में स्वास्थ्य विभाग का स्टाफ भेजने के फैसले पर दोबारा विचार की मांग

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
  • हाउस ऑनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, सेक्टर-9 ने विस स्पीकर, डीसी, निगम कमिश्नर को लिखा पत्र

हाउस ऑनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, सेक्टर-9 ने सेक्टर के कम्युनिटी सेंटर में हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से अपना ऑफिस शिफ्ट करने के मामले में दोबारा विचार करने की मांग की है। एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी चाहते हैं कि कम्युनिटी सेंटर में अस्पताल का स्टाफ शिफ्ट न किया जाए। लोग पहले की तरह कम्युनिटी सेंटर को ब्याह-शादी व अन्य सार्वजनिक समारोह के लिए इस्तेमाल करते रहे।

एसोसिएशन के प्रधान आर.के. लूथरा ने इस मामले में हरियाणा विधानसभा के स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता, डिप्टी कमिश्नर मुकेश आहुजा, पंचकूला नगर निगम के कार्यकारी अधिकारी जरनैल सिंह को लेटर लिखकर इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप कर कम्युनिटी सेंटर में अस्पताल के स्टाफ को शिफ्ट करने का फैसला रद्द करने की मांग की है।

आर.के. लूथरा का कहना है कि विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने हालांकि आश्वासन दिया है कि कम्युनिटी सेंटर के बाहर पहले की तरह सार्वजनिक समारोह आयोजित होते रहेंगे। लूथरा का कहना है कि अगर सार्वजनिक समारोह के दौरान आंधी-तूफान या बारिश आती हैं तो ऐसे में कम्युनिटी सेंटर की शादी-ब्याह के लिए बुकिंग कराने वाले अपना कीमती सामान कहां रखकर बचाव करेंगे।

उनकी मांग है कि पंचकूला प्रशासन, नगर निगम व हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट अपने फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करे।सेक्टर-9 के निवासियों ने अक्टूबर के अंतिम हफ्ते में हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से अपने स्टाफ को कम्युनिटी सेंटर, सेक्टर-9 में शिफ्ट करने के फैसले के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन भी किया था।

हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने सरकारी अस्पताल, सेक्टर-6 में पुराने प्रशासनिक ब्लॉक को तोड़कर 100 बेड का मदर एंड चाइल्ड अस्पताल बनाने का फैसला किया है। जब तक यह बिल्डिंग नहीं बनती, तब तक यहां स्टाफ को बैठाने की व्यवस्था कम्युनिटी सेंटर, सेक्टर-9 में करने का फैसला लिया है। इसको लेकर सेक्टर वासियों में रोष है।

लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल से भी इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने और कम्युनिटी सेंटर की सुविधा न छीनने का निवेदन किया है। सेक्टर-9 के वासियों का कहना है कि काफी संघर्ष के बाद सेक्टर के निवासियों को ब्याह-शादी व अन्य सार्वजनिक समारोह आयोजित करने के लिए कम्युनिटी सेंटर मिला है। पहले इसमें केवल ग्राउंड फ्लोर ही था।

पंचकूला प्रशासन से लेकर हरियाणा सरकार के मंत्रियों को ज्ञापन सौंपने के बाद इसमें पहली मंजिल का निर्माण कराया गया। अब लोगों से कम्युनिटी सेंटर छीनने के प्रयास हो रहे हैं। आर.के. लूथरा का कहना है कि जीरकपुर के मैरिज पैलेस की बुकिंग करा वहां ब्याह-शादी के समारोह आयोजित करना हर किसी के बस में नहीं है।

जीरकपुर में मैरिज पैलेस का किराया लाखों रुपए में हैं। कम्युनिटी सेंटर का किराया काफी कम हैं। यहां शहरवासी आसानी से कम खर्च में अपने सार्वजनिक समारोह आयोजित कर लेते हैं। सेक्टर-9 का कम्युनिटी सेंटर पूरे मैरिज सीजन में बुक रहता है। यहां अस्पताल की ब्रांच खोलकर लोगों से उन्हें मिली सुविधा छीनी जा रही है। उनका कहना है कि कम्युनिटी सेंटर में अस्पताल की ब्रांच खोलने का फैसला वापस लिया जाना चाहिए।

