वारदात:ड्राइवर ने ही दोस्त के साथ मिल रची थी लूट की साजिश

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • पंचकूला बॉर्डर पर 14 लाख की लूट का मामला
  • ड्राइवर के बयानों पर शक के बाद पुलिस की पूछताछ और कॉल डिटेल से खुला राज

रायपुररानी-नारायणगढ़ बॉर्डर के पास गन प्वाइंट पर 14 लाख रुपए लूटने का मामला क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर-26 की टीम ने सुलझा लिया है। वहीं, इस केस की जांच में कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। जांच में सामने आया कि लूट की इस पूरी वारदात का मास्टरमांइड गाड़ी का ही ड्राइवर और उसका दोस्त था।

जिन्होंने इस वारदात की पूरी प्लानिंग बनाई थी। वहीं, पुलिस ने अब आरोपी कैंटर ड्राइवर और उसके दोस्त बलविंदर को पकड़ लिया है। असल में कैंटर मालिक निर्भय सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया था कि जगाधरी में सामान छोड़ने के लिए गाड़ी का ड्राइवर धर्मबीर सिंह गया था। जिसे पंचकूला बॉर्डर पर एक ऑल्टो गाड़ी में सवार चार युवकों ने लूट लिया है।

इस वारदात को क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर-26 के इंस्पेक्टर अमन कुमार की टीम ने सुलझाया है। पूछताछ में पुलिस को धर्मबीर पर शक हो गया था। जिसके बाद उसके मोबाइल रिकॉर्ड को चेक किया गया, तो उसकी कॉल डिटेल से पुलिस को सुराग हाथ लगा। वहीं पूछताछ के बाद अब आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। खास बात यह है कि क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर- 26 की टीम ने 14 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी भी कर ली है

पैसे देखकर लालच आ गया था: आरोपी ड्राइवर
जांच में सामने आया कि कैंटर ड्राइवर धर्मबीर ने जब इतने रुपए को एक साथ देखा तो उसके दिल में लालच आ गया था। जिसके बाद उसने अपने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर लूट का प्लान बनाया और उसे मौके पर बुला लिया। साथ वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए अपने दोस्त के साथ पूरी कहानी रची।

इसके बाद उन्होंने योजना के मुताबिक मालिक को कॉल कर बताया। इस दौरान धर्मबीर सिंह ने रुपए लेकर अपने दोस्त को भेज दिया। वहीं, इससे पूर्व दोनों आरोपियों ने ही मिलकर गाड़ी का शीशा तोड़ा था। ताकि घटना को हकीकत बनाकर दिखाया जा सकें। लेकिन उनकी यह चाल कामयाब न हो सकी।

