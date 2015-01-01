पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक मेयर ऐसा भी:तीन दिन तक सड़कों से बर्फ हटाते रहे मेयर और पूरा एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन

गौरव मारवाह | पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
चारों तरफ बर्फ ही बर्फ थी और शहर पूरी तरह बंद था
  • शहर भले ही आपदा को तैयार नहीं था, लेकिन अधिकारी काम करने काे तैयार थे, तभी अटलांटा के मेयर ने जिम्मेदारी समझते हुए इस्तीफा तक दे दिया

मेयर चुनाव सिर पर हैं और हर पार्टी अपने सही उम्मीदवारों को चुनावों में उतारने के लिए मेहनत कर रही है। लोग भी बेताब हैं सही शख्स को चुनकर प्रतिनिधि चुनने के लिए। इन्हीं में से एक हैं पंचकूला के डाॅ. धीरेंद्र सिंह जो अपने नेता की अलग ही छवि दिमाग में बैठाए हैं। 2014 में वे एक्सपो में भाग लेने अमेरिका के एटलांटा गए थे जहां उन्होंने जीवन के सबसे मुश्किल दौर का सामना किया।

2014 की जनवरी में मुझे अमेरिका के जॉर्जिया स्थित एटलांटा जाना था। मैं पोल्ट्री का डॉक्टर हूं, इसलिए मैं वहां पर इंटरनेशनल पोल्ट्री एक्सपो में हिस्सा लेने के लिए गया था। 27 जनवरी तक वहां पर सब कुछ सही चल रहा था लेकिन 28 जनवरी को सब कुछ बदल गया।

अचानक से वहां पर इतनी बर्फबारी हुई कि शहर को बंद कर दिया गया। वहां का एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन और वहां के लोग इस आपदा के लिए तैयार नहीं थे। शहर मानों पूरी तरह से रुक गया और पूरे शहर पर बर्फ की चादर ही बिछी दिख रही थी।
मेयर सहित सभी अधिकारी मदद के लिए आगे आए
मैंने वहां पर फंसे हुए लोगों की दूध, खाना, पानी आदि स्टोर से लाने में मदद की, यही मैं कर सकता था। हर कोई दहशत में था लेकिन मेयर सहित सभी अधिकारी अभी भी सड़क पर मदद के लिए हाथ बढ़ा रहे थे। मैं भी दहशत में आ गया क्योंकि मैं एक भारतीय टूरिस्ट था और आपके पास बजट भी कम होता है।

फ्लाइट कैंसिल होने का भी डर था। इसके बाद भी वहां पर काम कर रहे अधिकारियों ने मुझे हौंसला दिया। शहर का मेयर भी ऐसा हो जो लोगों के साथ आकर काम करे और इस सुंदर शहर के विकास में भागीदार बने।

गवर्नर और मेयर ने जो काम किया वो काबिले तारीफ है
मैंने सभी अधिकारियों को लगातार काम करते देखा और तीन दिन तक वे दिन रात लोगों को सुरक्षा देने का प्रयास करते रहे। कई लोगों ने बतौर वॉलंटियर भी काम किया। शहर के गवर्नर और मेयर ने जो काम किया वो काबिले तारीफ है। पहले उन्होंने अपने काम को अच्छे से निभाया और फिर इस्तीफा दे दिया।

उन्होंने उस काम की जिम्मेदारी ली जो उनके कारण नहीं हुआ था। गवर्नर और मेयर ने बर्फबारी के कारण हुई परेशानी के कारण अपने पद छोड़ दिए जबकि ये एक प्राकृतिक आपदा थी। मैं भी अपने शहर के मेयर को इसी तरह के रूप में काम करते देखना चाहता हूं।

मेयर खुद लोगों के साथ बर्फ हटाने में लगे हुए थे
एक ही दिन में वहां पर आपातकाल घोषित कर दिया गया और मेयर ने सभी के लिए बस, ट्रेन सेवा को फ्री करने का फैसला किया। ताकि हर कोई सुरक्षित जगह पर पहुंच सके। मैं एक टूरिस्ट था और उन्होंने मुझे एक अमेरिकी की तरह माना और मेरी सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखा।

वहां पर मैंने सड़कों पर मेयर को लोगों के साथ काम करते हुए देखा। ये मेरे लिए हैरान करने वाला था क्योंकि आम तौर पर हमारे देश में ऐसा नहीं होता है। वे लोगों का मार्गदर्शन कर रहे थे और हर संभव तरीके से उनकी मदद कर रहे थे।

