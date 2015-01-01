पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध की तैयारी:आशियाना फ्लैट्स को लेकर सेक्टर -20 के लोग बोले वोट हमारी भी है, शायद इनकी कोई कीमत नहीं

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • कहा, अगर हमारी बात नहीं मानी, तो धरने प्रदर्शन कर आने वाले चुनावों का सामूहिक रूप से कर सकते हैं बायकॉट

हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) सेक्टर-20 की जिस आशियाना फ्लैट्स को बनाने की प्लानिंग कर रहा है, सेक्टर 20 के स्थानीय लोगों ने उसका विरोध शुरू कर दिया है। जिसके चलते शनिवार को सेक्टर-20 के लोग और आरडब्ल्यूए के पदाधिकारी उस पार्क में इकट्‌ठा हुए।

पार्क की जमीन पर आशियाना स्कीम के फ्लैट्स को बनेंगे। जिसके साथ ही सेक्टर-20 की आरडब्ल्यूए की ओर से सीएम और एचएसवीपी के चीफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर को लेटर भेजा है। लेटर में लिखा कि वोट हमारी भी है, लेकिन शायद इनकी कीमत ही नहीं है। कहा कि अगर हमारी बात नहीं मानी, तो धरने प्रदर्शन करेंगे। वहीं, आने वाले चुनावों का सामूहिक रूप से बायकॉट कर सकते हैं।

असल में आशियाना स्कीम के चलते सेक्टर-20 में फ्लैट्स बनाए जाएंगे। जिसकी प्लानिंग तो हो चुकी है, लेकिन इस पर मोहर लगाने के लिए फाइल सीएम के पास भेजी गई है। जिस जमीन पर आशियाना फ्लैट्स को बनाया जाना है, उसमें ही सेक्टर-20 के पार्क नंबर 2008 को खत्म किया है। पार्क की जमीन को एचएसवीपी ने कब्जे में ले लिया है।

एचएसवीपी खुद अपनी पॉलिसी पर काम नहीं कर रहा है
आरब्ल्यूए प्रेसिडेंट केके जिंदल ने कहा कि हमारे सेक्टर में पहले ही ज्यादा लोग रहते हैं। जो एरिया ग्रीनरी का होना चाहिए वह कम होता जा रहा है। एचएसवीपी खुद अपनी पॉलिसी पर काम नहीं कर रहा है। ऐसे में अगर यहां फ्लैट्स को बनाया जाता है, तो हमारे लिए मुश्किल खड़ी हो जाएगी।

जिसे लेकर सरकार गंभीर ही नहीं है। क्योंकि वोटें तो हमारी भी है, लेकिन शायद हमारी वोटों का सरकार को कोई महत्व नजर ही नहीं आ रहा है। हम लोग सरकार को टैक्स देते हैं, ताकि सरकार प्रदेश का डेवलपमेंट कर सके।

मीटिंग में तय करेंगे चुनाव का बहिष्कार करें या नहीं
एसोसिएशन के जनरल सेक्रेटरी अविनाश मलिक ने बताया कि हमारे सेक्टर के एक पार्क को इस आशियाना फ्लैट के लिए तोड़ दिया। ऐसा करना हम लोगों के साथ धोखा है। पंचकूला के कई सेक्टरों में साइट खाली पड़ी हैं, वहां पर आशियाना को बनाया जा सकता है।

अगर हमारी बात को नहीं माना जाता है, तो भविष्य में अkने वाले चुनाव का पूर्ण तौर पर बहिष्कार किया जाएगा। मीटिंग कर फैसला लिया जाएगा कि इस बार निगम चुनाव से ही बहिष्कार किया जाए या फिर विधानसभा और लोकसभा के चुनावों से। वहीं शहर में धरना, प्रदर्शन भी किया जाएगा।

