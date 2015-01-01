पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं मिली परमिशन:इस साल श्रद्धालु सार्वजनिक जगहों पर नहीं मना सकेंगे छठ पर्व

पंचकूला5 घंटे पहले
बिना मास्क के मीटिंग करते डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहुजा।
  • डीसी की अपील- सभी श्रद्धालु अपने ही घर पर हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाएं छठ, पंचकूला छठ पूजा समिति के सदस्यों ने मांगी थी परमिशन

कोविड को लेकर इस साल लोग घग्गर नदी सहित अन्य सार्वजनिक जगहों पर एक साथ छठ पूजा नहीं मना पाएंगे। मंगलवार को छठ पर्व को लेकर जिले के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मीटिंग आयोजित हुई। मीटिंग में अधिकारियों ने कोविड-19 के कारण इस साल छठ पूजा की परमिशन नहीं देने का फैसला लिया है।

प्रशासन की ओर से सभी लोगों को उनके घर पर ही हर्षोल्लास के साथ छठ पूजा मनाने के लिए कहा गया है। गाैरतलब है कि 20 और 21 नवम्बर को होने वाली छठ पूजा को लेकर पंचकूला छठ पूजा समिति के सदस्यों ने 13 नवंबर को डीसी से मुलाकात कर सार्वजनिक जगहों पर छठ पूजा मनाने की परमिशन मांगी थी।

डीसी की ओर से इस मामले में अधिकारियों के साथ विचार-विमर्श कर फैसला लिए जाने की बात कही थी। घग्गर नदी और कौशल्या नदी की घाट पर छठ पर्व हर साल मनाया जाता है। डीसी ने सभी कार्यालय वाहक और पंचकूला रजिस्टर समिति के सदस्यों से श्रद्धालुओं को जागरूक और छठ पर्व को अपने स्थान पर मनाने के लिए निर्देश दिए।

छठ पूजा महापर्व के लिए सेक्टर-21, कौशल्या नदी व घग्गर नदी के छठ पूजा घाट पर पूजा अर्चना को लेकर स्वीकृति देने संबंधी पंचकूला डीसी ने छठ पूजा को लेकर सीएमओ, पीएमओ, डीआईओ, एसीपी से बैठक की थी।

जगह-जगह होर्डिंग और बैनरों से करेंगे जागरूक
प्रशासन की ओर से सार्वजनिक जगह पर छठ पर्व नहीं मनाए जाने को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा। ताकि एक जगह पर हजारों लोगों की भीड़ जमा नहीं हो और लोगों में इंफेक्शन न फैले। प्रशासन ने नगर निगम कमिश्नर को जगह-जगह होर्डिंग्स व बैनर लगाकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कहा है।

डीसीपी को इसके लिए पर्याप्त पुलिस बल की तैनाती करने के लिए कहा गया है। कालका व पंचकूला सब डिवीजन के एसडीएम को अपने-अपने एरिया में नजर रखने के लिए कहा है।

क्या कहना है डीसी का...

डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहुजा ने बताया कि कोविड महामारी को देखते हुए इस बार लोगों को अपने घर पर ही छठ पर्व मनाने के लिए कहा गया है ताकि कोरोना इंफेक्शन न फैले।

25 हजार लोगों की भीड़ जमा होने का अनुमान
डीसी की ओर से आयोजित बैठक में कहा गया कि हरेक साल की तरह इस साल भी छठ पूजा के मौके पर करीब 25 हजार लोगों के जमा होने का अनुमान लगाया था। इतनी बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को महापर्व के लिए अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती।

ऐसे में सरकार के निर्देश और जिलास्तर पर विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों की सलाह पर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से इस बार सार्वजनिक जगहों पर छठ पर्व के आयोजन की परमिशन नहीं दी गई है।

