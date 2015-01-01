पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन जारी:दिन में टोल प्लाजा बंद, शाम को खुले; चंडीमंदिर, जलौली टोल प्लाजा पर भी इकट्‌ठा हुए किसान

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जलौली टोल प्लाजा पर बैठे किसान।

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर पंचकूला के दो टोल प्लाजा शनिवार सुबह से ही फ्री कर दिए गए हैं। पहले एनएच 7 पर बने जलौली टोल प्लाजा को फ्री करवाया गया और किसान बीच सड़क धरने पर बैठे। वहीं, इसके बाद जीरकपुर-कालका हाईवे पर चंडीमंदिर टोल प्लाजा को भी फ्री कर दिया गया। इस दौरान भारी संख्या में किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को लेकर आए हुए थे। इन दोनों जगहों पर किसानों का धरना शुरू होने के साथ ही लोगों के लिए टोल फ्री कर दिया गया। असल में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन चल रहा है। जिस वजह से किसान संगठनों की ओर टोल फ्री करवाने के लिए पहले ही अलग-अलग जगहों से आए कुछ किसान नेताओं को वापस उनके घर पर भेज दिया था। जिसके बाद शनिवार को टोल फ्री किए गए हैं। बरवाला के जलौली टोल प्लाजा को सुबह करीब 9 बजकर 35 मिनट पर फ्री कर दिया गया था।

इस दौरान किसान संगठन से जुड़े किसान आए ही नहीं थे। किसानों के आने से पहले ही टोल फ्री कर अपने बैरिकेड, कर्मचारियों को हटा लिया गया था। वहीं, पुलिस भी किसानों के आने से पहले ही मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। जिसके बाद किसान संगठन आकर टोल प्लाजा में बैठ गए। इस दौरान दर्जन भर से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टरों को भी लाया गया था।

वहीं, भारी संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे। दूसरी ओर चंडीमंदिर टोल प्लाजा पर भी पिंजौर, कालका, चंडीमंदिर के लोगों ने पहुंचकर टोल को फ्री करवाया। पहले ही एक बस भरकर पुलिसकर्मियों को भेजी थी। किसानों के धरने पर बैठने के बाद से ही किसी भी वाहन का टोल नहीं काटा। प्रबंधन के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार चंडीमंदिर टोल प्लाजा से रोजाना 50 हजार के करीब वाहन गुजरते हैं। जबकि बरवाला टोल प्लाजा से रोजाना 16 से 18 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं।

आप ने चंडीमंदिर टोल प्लाजा किया प्रदर्शन

पंचकूला| आम आदमी पार्टी ने शुक्रवार किसानों के समर्थन में चंडी मंदिर का टोल प्लाजा निशुल्क करवा दिया। आम आदमी पार्टी के जिला अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र राठी के नेतृत्व में पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने सुबह 10:00 बजे टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचकर इसे निशुल्क करवाने का काम किया।

इस प्रदर्शन में काफी तादाद में किसान और आसपास के लोगों ने भी हिस्सा लिया। आम आदमी पार्टी किसानों को पहले से ही समर्थन का ऐलान कर चुकी है।आज के प्रदर्शन में किसान अपने अपने ट्रैक्टर लेकर आए और हाथों में तख्तियां लिए आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं, नेताओं व आमजन ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए तीनों कृषि विधेयक वापस लेने की मांग की।

मौके पर आप के पंचकूला विधानसभा प्रधान बलजीत बल्ली, भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रधान कर्म सिंह, उप प्रधान नसीब सिंह जगमोहन बट्टू, शंकर सागर, पदम गर्ग, हर्ष चड्ढा, मान सिंह, फतेह सिंह, गुलबाग सिंह, दमनप्रीत अनेकों कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

सुबह से लेकर शाम साढ़े पांच बजे तक किसानों ने चंडीमंदिर टोल प्लाजा पर धरना दिया था। जिसके चलते किसी भी वाहन से टोल नहीं दिया गया है। इस समय के दौरान जो भी वाहन निकले हैं, उन्हें यहां से फ्री में निकाला गया है। शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे के बाद टोल शुरू कर दिया गया था। गगन शर्मा, जीएम, चंडीमंदिर टोल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें