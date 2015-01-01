पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव की तैयारी:मेयर के दो और पार्षद के 30 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन भरने देरी से पहुंचे कई उम्मीदवार भेजे गए ऑफिस से वापस

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन के तीसरे दिन मेयर पद के लिए दो उम्मीदवार और पार्षद के लिए 30 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा। मेयर के लिए भाजपा के कुलभूषण गोयल और उनकी पत्नी अंजू गोयल ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। 13 वार्डों के 30 पार्षद उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा।

ज्यादातर उम्मीदवार दोपहर 1 बजे के बाद नामांकन भरने आए और उसकी वजह से दोपहर के समय डीसी ऑफिस में समर्थकों की ज्यादा भीड़ रही। सबसे पहले नामांकन पूर्व पार्षद व वार्ड नंबर 11 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार ओमवती पूनिया ने 12 बजे भरा। मेयर पद के लिए कुलभूषण गोयल ने दोपहर 1.30 बजे नामांकन भरा। भाजपा के मेयर पद के उम्मीदवार ने सेक्टर-8 के पार्टी ऑफिस से सेक्टर-6, 7, 8, 9, 10 और 11 में रैलियां निकाली।

कई उम्मीदवार समय खत्म होने के बाद नामांकन हॉल में पहुंचे। लेकिन असिस्टेंट रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने उन्हें नामांकन का समय खत्म होने की बात कहकर वापस भेज दिया। वार्ड 3 से पूर्व पार्षद भावना गुप्ता दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद नामांकन करने नामांकन हॉल में पहुंची जहां पर उन्हें समय खत्म होने की बात कहकर वापस भेज दिया गया। इसकी प्रकार वार्ड नंबर 11 से पार्षद के लिए नामांकन भरने वैशाली पहुंची थी लेकिन समय खत्म होने पर उन्हें भी वापस भेज दिया गया।

सचिवालय की पार्किंग में नहीं जाने दिए वाहन
डीसी ऑफिस की बिल्डिंग से पहले ही पुलिस की ओर से बैरिकेडिंग कर दी गई है। काेई भी उम्मीदवार गाड़ी को अंदर नहीं ले जा सकता है। पार्किंग में सिर्फ अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां खड़ी रही है। मंगलवार को कुलभूषण गोयल जब नामांकन भरने के लिए आए तो वे विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता की गाड़ी में आए थे। ऐसे में स्पीकर की गाड़ी ही अंदर गई।

चुनाव आयोग की गाइडलाइंस का पूरा पालन कर रहा प्रशासन...
डीसी ऑफिस की ओर से चुनाव आयोग की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार काम करवाया जा रहा है। जिस वजह जिन अधिकारियों के कमरों में नामांकन भरे जा रहे हैं। उन कमरों में वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग की जा रही है। सभी उम्मीदवारों की अंदर आने से लेकर बाहर जाने तक की रिकॉर्डिंग हो रही है। निगम के सभी वार्ड अधिकारियों में बांटे गए हैं।

जिसके चलते अलग-अलग वार्ड के नामांकन कहां होंगे, इसकी जानकारी सभी अधिकारियों के कमरों के बाहर लिखी गई है। तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार, डीडीपीओ के रूम में अलग-अलग वार्ड के उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन जमा करवाया है। ऐसे में सिर्फ उम्मीदवारों को ही अधिकारियों के कमरे में आने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि बाकी सभी को बाहर ही होमगार्ड के जवान रोक रहे हैं।

नियमों को ठेंगा, किसी ने मास्क लगाए तो कोई बिना मास्क ही घूमता रहा
कोरोना के दौर में निगम चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से कुछ गाइडलाइंस जारी की गई है। लेकिन उसके बाद भी लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही है। अलग-अलग पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों के समर्थक अपने नेताओं के नाम पर नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। जिस वजह से न सोशल डिस्टेंस्टिंग कायम रही न किसी अधिकारी ने ध्यान दिया और न ही लोगों ने इसका ख्याल रखा।

डॉक्यूमेंट्स पूरा करने के लिए हो रही जद्दोजहद...

इस बार पार्षद के लिए नामांकन करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को भागदौड़ करनी पड़ रही है। क्योंकि चुनाव आयोग की ओर से अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के फार्म भरने के लिए कहा गया है। ऐसे में उम्मीदवार नामांकन भरने के साथ-साथ अपने डॉक्यूमेंट्स चेक करवाने और योग्यता सूची के मापदंडों को पूरा करवाने में लगे हुए थे।

उम्मीदवार नामांकन कर रहे थे तो समर्थक डीसी ऑफिस में बांटते रहे चुनाव निशान वाले विजिटिंग कार्ड
पंचकूला. मंगलवार को नगर निगम का चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवार नामांकन भरने के लिए डीसी ऑफिस पहुंचे। यहां पर उम्मीदवार अपने साथ काफी ज्यादा संख्या में समर्थक भी लेकर पहुंचे थे। समर्थकों ने अपने-अपने उम्मीदवार की पार्टी का झंडा उठाया हुआ था। इस दौरान ऐसे भी समर्थक दिखाई दिए जिन्होंने अपने उम्मीदवार की प्रचार सामग्री साथ लाई थी।

समर्थकों की ओर से यहां पर आए सभी लोगों को विजिटिंग कार्ड भी दे रहे थे जिस पर उसके उम्मीदवार की फोटो लगी हुई थी और पार्टी का निशान भी बना हुआ था। मंगलवार को कुछ उम्मीदवार अपना नामांकन भरने के लिए दूसरे वार्ड के कमरे में भी पहुंच गए थे। तैनात पुलिस की ओर से उन्हें नामांकन भरने से रोका गया और उन्हें सही कमरे में भेजा गया।

मेयर और पार्षद पद के लिए इन्होंने भरा नामांकन

  • मेयर पद के लिए कुलभूषण गोयल और उनकी पत्नी अंजू गोयल ने नामांकन दाखिल किया
  • वार्ड नंबर 3 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार बेनू राव
  • वार्ड नंबर 6 से प्रवीण व मनीष ने नामांकन भरा
  • वार्ड नंबर 7 से प्रवीण कुमारी
  • वार्ड नंबर 8 से रविकांत स्वामी और ममता स्वामी
  • वार्ड नंबर 10 गुरमेल कौर
  • वार्ड नंबर 11 से ओमवती पूनिया
  • वार्ड नंबर 13 से राजकुमार दोहरी, बलकार सैनी और नवीन बंसल
  • वार्ड नंबर 14 से विवेक शर्मा और सुशील गर्ग
  • वार्ड नंबर 15 से गौतम प्रसाद और जितेंद्र प्रसाद
  • वार्ड नंबर 16 सलगीराम
  • वार्ड नंबर 18 से अमरिंदर सिंह और कन्हैया गुप्ता
  • वार्ड नंबर 19 से परमजीत कौर, हरप्रीत कौर और रितु रानी
  • वार्ड नंबर 20 से राकेश कुमार

पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव में 39 में से 12 पार्षद 10वीं पास

कांग्रेस पार्टी से मेयर पद की उम्मीदवार उपिंदर कौर आहलुवालिया का मंगलवार को सेक्टर 14 में चुनाव कार्यालय का उद्घाटन किया। चुनाव कार्यालय खुलने के साथ ही कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार ने चुनाव प्रचार की शुरुआत कर दी है। चुनाव कार्यालय के उद्घाटन मौके पर पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री चंद्रमोहन सहित कई अन्य वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता मौजूद रहे।

पंजाब यूनवर्सिटी चंडीगढ़ से पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट उपिंदर 2013-2018 के दौरान पंचकूला नगर निगम की पहली महिला मेयर रह चुकी हैं। अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान उन्होंने शहर में कई विकास कार्यों और परियोजनाओं को अंजाम दिया था। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे कार्यकाल के दौरान शुरू किए गए सभी विकास कार्य और परियोजनाएं पिछले ढाई साल से अधूरे पड़े हैं।

निर्वाचित होने के बाद सभी अपूर्ण परियोजनाएं जो हमारी ओर से शुरू या प्रस्तावित की गई थीं, पर प्राथमिकता से विचार किया जाएगा। उपिंदर कौर ने कहा कि कोविड महामारी के दौरान स्वास्थ्य और स्वच्छता मेरी प्राथमिकता होगी। डंपिंग साइट को रिहायशी इलाकों से दूर स्थानांतरित किया जाएगा।

शहर में आवारा कुत्तों के खतरे को रोकने के अलावा आवारा पशुओं के आवास की स्थापना करेंगे। स्लम क्षेत्रों के उत्थान, पुलिस की गश्त बढ़ाना व सीसीटीवी कैमरों लगाना, सार्वजनिक पार्कों का रखरखाव और सौंदर्यीकरण, गांवों में वृद्धाश्रम की स्थापना, गरीबों के लिए आश्रय गृह और गांवों के सामुदायिक केंद्रों में सार्वजनिक पुस्तकालयों की स्थापना की जाएगी।

इस मौके पर पूर्व विधायक राम किशन, हरियाणा महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुधा भारद्वाज, अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के सदस्य प्रताप चौधरी, सिटीजंस वेलफेयर के अध्यक्ष एसके नैय्यर, रेजिडेंट्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, सेक्टर 15 के अध्यक्ष सुनील वशिष्ठ, गोपाल वालिया, शशि शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

