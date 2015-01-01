पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के प्रति जागरुकता:कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सावधानियों का ध्यान रखें ग्रामीण: माम चंद भंवरा

मोरनीएक घंटा पहले
मनरेगा में लगे मजदूरों को कोरोना बचाव की शपथ दिलवाते सरपंच।
  • सावधानियां रखने के लिए लोगों को शपथ दिलवाई गई

जब तक कोरोना की कोई वेक्सीन नहीं आ जाती तब तक कोरोना से बचाव के लिए अपनाई जाने वाली सावधानी में बिल्कुल ढिलाई नहीं आने दें, हमेशा अपना मुंह व नाक पर मास्क पहनकर या गमछा लपेटकर रखें, बार-बार अपने हाथों को साबुन से धोते रहें, आपस में कम से दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखें व भीड़ भाड़ वाली जगहों पर जाने से बचें।

यह शब्द आज ग्राम पंचायत मोरनी भोज जब्याल के सरपंच माम चंद भंवरा ने राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय मोरनी के प्लॉट को समतल करने के कार्य पर लगे मनरेगा मजदूरों को कहे तथा कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सावधानियां बरते जाने के लिए शपथ भी दिलवाई गई।

इस मौके पर होशियार सिंह ग्रामीण रोजगार सहायक मनरेगा, कृष्ण कौशिक व इंदु शर्मा पंच और कांता देवी, स्वर्ण कौर, चिंतो देवी, करनैल कौर, कुलविंद्र कौर, किशोरी लाल, हेम चंद आदि मनरेगा मजदूर हाजिर रहे।

