पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी और खतरा:सेक्टर-6 मार्केट के वाॅशरूम की छत से टपक रहा पानी, बिजली ताराें की भी फिटिंग भी सही नहीं

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत टपकने के कारण फर्श पर बिखरा पानी। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत टपकने के कारण फर्श पर बिखरा पानी।
  • वाॅशरूम के बाहर छत से टपक रहा पानी

सेक्टर-6 मार्केट में सालाें पहले बने सरकारी वाॅशरूम की हालत अब बेहद खराब हाे गई है। इनमें न ताे सही ढ़ंग से सफाई हाे रही और न ही इन्हें मेंटेन किया जा रहा। हालात ऐसे है कि अब ताे वाॅशरूम के बाहर छतें भी टपकनी शुरू हाे गई है। वहीं, वाॅशरूम में बिजली की ताराें की भी फिटिंग भी प्राेपर तरीके से नहीं की गई। जिससे हरदम हादसे हाेने का भी डर बना हुआ है।

सेक्टर-6 के अनुज कुमार ने बताया कि इस सेक्टर की मार्केट में ज्यादातर केमिस्ट और रेस्टाेरेंट है, ऐसे में काफी ज्यादा लाेग आते हैं। इसके बावजूद पब्लिक टाॅयलेट की हालत काफी ज्यादा खराब है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि नगर निगम की ओर से एक ओर जहां हर सेक्टर में कुछ साल पहले पब्लिक के लिए स्मार्ट टाॅयलेट बनवाए थे, दूसरी ओर सालाें पहले जाे पब्लिक टाॅयलेट बनवाए गए है, उनकी काेई मेंटेनेंस तक नहीं है। जिससे लाेगाें काे काफी ज्यादा परेशान हाेना पड़ रहा है। मार्केट के लाेगाें ने आराेप लगाए है कि यहां पर सफाई पर भी नहीं ध्यान दिया जा रहा।

सामान्य अस्पताल के बाहर अवैध रेहड़ियाें का कब्जा

सेक्टर-6 की मार्केट के आसपास की कुछ जगहाें पर सड़कें भी खराब पड़ी है। कुछ महीने पहले ताे अस्पताल और मार्केट के बीच सड़क पर गड्ढा भी हाे गया था। जिसे ठीक करवाने के लिए भी कई दिन तक मार्केट के लाेगाें काे परेशान हाेना पड़ा था। मार्केट के साथ ही जनरल अस्पताल है, जहां पर इन दिनाें दोबारा से अवैध रेहड़ियां खड़ी हाेने से मरीजाें काे लाने ले जाने वाली एंबुलेंस चालकाें काे परेशान हाेना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें