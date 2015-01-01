पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:सर्दियां शुरू हुई ताे अब बुजुर्ग मरीजाें के लिए आयुष विभाग शुरू कर रहा थैरेपी

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
  • काेराेना वायरस के कारण बंद हुई थी पंचकूला में पंचकर्मा थैरेपी

कोरोना वायरस के चलते आयुष विभाग की और से अायुर्वेदिक हेल्थ सेंटराें पर मरीजों को दी जाने वाली सभी पंचकर्मा थैरेपी को बंद कर दिया गया था। इसका कारण काेराेना वायरस का संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बताया गया था।

अब एक बार फिर आयुष विभाग की ओर से पंचकर्मा थैरेपी शुरू करने के लिए विचार किया जा रहा है। अभी फिलहाल तीन पंचकर्मा थैरेपी शुरू होगा और वह भी उन मरीजों के लिए जिन्हें थैरेपी की सख्त जरूरत होगी। इसके लिए आयुष विभाग के चिकित्सा की मरीज को बताएंगे कि उन्हें थैरेपी लेनी चाहिए या नहीं।

अभी फिलहाल जोड़ों में दर्द, पीठ में दर्द के अलावा सर्वाइकल के मरीजों को थैरेपी देने के लिए आयुष विभाग के अधिकारी विचार कर रहे हैं।

कोरोना के कारण पंचकर्मा थैरेपी को किया था बंद

जिले में कोरोना के कारण सिविल हॉस्पिटल में ओपीडी बंद थी। वहीं, आयुर्वेदिक डिस्पेंसरी में भी सभी थैरेपी को बंद किया गया था। डॉ. दिलीप कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि सेक्टर-9 की आयुर्वेदिक डिस्पेंसरी में करीब 10 से 15 पंचकर्मा थैरेपी दी जाती है। जिन्हें संक्रमण फैलने के डर से बंद कर दिया था।

अब मौसम में बदलाव हुआ है और बुजुर्ग मरीजों की परेशानी को देखते हुए फिलहाल तीन पंचकर्मा थैरेपी को शुरू किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए जल्द ही बुजुर्ग मरीजों की सहूलियत के लिए डिस्पेंसरी में थैरेपी को शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

सर्दियाें में बुजुर्गाें काे हाेता है सबसे ज्यादा हड्डियाें में दर्द
डिस्ट्रिक्ट आयुर्वेदिक ऑफिसर डॉ. दिलीप मिश्रा ने बताया कि सर्दियां शुरू हो गई है और बुजुर्गों को जोड़ों में दर्द के अलावा सर्वाइकल और कमर दर्द में काफी परेशान होना पड़ता है। ऐसे में इन मरीजों के लिए पंचकर्मा थैरेपी काफी बेहतर होती है। अब जल्द ही सेक्टर-9 आयुर्वेदिक हेल्थ सेंटर में तीन पंचकर्मा थैरेपी को शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

इसके लिए थैरेपिस्ट को भी खास निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि जब भी वह मरीज को पंचकर्मा थैरेपी देंगे तो किट डालनी होगी। इसके अलावा बिना दस्तानों के पंचकर्मा थैरेपी नहीं दी जाएगी।

