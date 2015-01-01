पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क न लगाने वालों के कुतर्क:महिला बोली- मेरी गाड़ी को क्यों रोका, ठोड़ी पर मास्क पहन आया

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
पंचकूला
  • युवक बोला- ऐसे ही तो लगाते हैं और कैसे पहना जाएगा
  • मैं अपनी जानकार का पेपर दिलवाने के लिए जा रहा हूं...
  • पहले कार तेज दौड़ाई) फिर बोले- क्यों रोक रहे हो, थोड़ी दूर ही जाना हैै...

सेक्टर-17/18 गोलचक्कर पर जब पंचकूला ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान ने ठोडी के नीचे मास्क लगाकर गाड़ी में आ रहे एक युवक को रोका और कहा कि आपका चालान होगा। इस पर युवक ने कहा कि ऐसे ही मास्क पहनते हैं और कैसे पहना जाएगा। जवाब में पुलिस कर्मचारी ने कहा कि मास्क नाक के ऊपर पहनते हैं ऐसे में आपका चलाना होगा।

फिर युवक ने कहा कि मैं अपनी जानकार का पेपर दिलवाने जा रहा हूं थोड़ी दूर पर जाना है। इस पर पुलिस कर्मचारी ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए कहा कि नहीं पहले आप गाड़ी से बाहर आएं और आपका चालान होगा फिर आप कहीं जाना।

एक महिला गाड़ी चालक को बिना मास्क पर जब पुलिस जवान ने रोका तो महिला ने पहले तो गाड़ी भगाने की कोशिश की लेकिन ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवानों की मुश्तैदी पर महिला को अपनी गाड़ी रोकनी पड़ी। इसके बाद पुलिस कर्मचारी ने मास्क न पहनने की बात कही तो महिला कार चालक बोली क्यों रोक रहे हो।

पुलिस कर्मी बाेला आपकी गाड़ी में किसी ने भी मास्क नहीं पहन रखा है। आपका चालान होगा गाड़ी से नीचे उतरो तो महिला बोली कोई बात नहीं थोड़ी दूर ही जाना है। ऐसे में पुलिस कर्मचारी ने कहा कि मैडम आप गाड़ी से बाहर निकलो आपका चालान होगा उसके बाद चले जाना।

यहां भी चालान की जरूरत...

शाम के समय शहर की सेक्टरों की व्यस्त मार्केटों में लोगों द्वारा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाई जाती है। कुछ जगहों पर लोग बिना मास्क के ही घूमते दिखते हैं। सेक्टर-4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 15 और 16 की मार्केट में शाम से ही लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगती है।

खरीददारी के लिए मार्केट आए कई गाड़ी मालिक मास्क का भी इस्तेमाल नहीं करते। ऐसे में पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को मार्केट में आने वाले लोगों को मास्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन करने के लिए जागरूक करने चाहिए और जो नियम का उल्लंघन करे उसका चालान करना चाहिए।

