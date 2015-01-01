पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्युत प्रोजेक्ट:पंचकूला में 12.10 करोड़ यूनिट की बिजली बचाने के लिए हो रहा काम

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर को सोलर सिटी बनाने की चल रही तैयारी, 60.7 करोड़ यूनिट बिजली की हो रही है खपत

बिजली की बचत करने और शहर को प्रदूषण रहित करने की पहल जिला प्रशासन की ओर से की जा रही है। इसके लिए सोलर सिटी-ग्रीन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट पर काम चल रहा है। सरकार की ओर से गुरुग्राम व फरीदाबाद के बाद पंचकूला शहर का इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए चयन किया गया है।

इसके तहत शहर की स्ट्रीट लाइटों से लेकर, सरकारी मकानों में लगी लाइटों को एलईडी में बदला जाएगा। इसके अलावा शहर की औद्योगिक इकाइयों की छतों पर सोलर प्लांट लगाए जाएंगे ताकि उसके माध्यम से ज्यादा बिजली उत्पादन हो।

प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर में खपत होने वाले 607 मिलियन यूनिट का 20 प्रतिशत यानि कि 121 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली के उत्पादन का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तहत नगर निगम, एचएसवीपी, बिजली निगम, परिवहन विभाग, पब्लिक हेल्थ, उद्योग विभाग, सिंचाई विभाग सहित सभी विभागों की बैठक आयोजित की गई है।

बैठक में डीसी ने सभी विभागों के जिलास्तर के अधिकारियों को उनके दफ्तर में एलईडी बल्ब लगाने व छत पर सोलर पैनल सिस्टम लगाने के लिए कहा गया है।

चार जगह लगेंगे ई-व्हीकल चार्जिंग स्टेशन, रोडवेज लोकल रूट पर 5 ई-बस के साथ करेगा शुरूआत

निगम और एचएसवीपी इन योजनाओं पर करेगा काम

  • नगर निगम को शहर में लगे सभी 19 हजार एलईडी लाइटें लगाने के लिए कहा गया है
  • पार्क में एलईडी हाई मास्ट लाइट लगाने के लिए कहा गया है
  • निगम को शहर के कुछ कैनल के ऊपर सोलर सिस्टम लगाने के लिए कहा गया है
  • शहर के कम्युनिटी सेंटर के ऊपर सोलर पैनल लगाने के लिए कहा गया है
  • एचएसवीपी को 4514 स्ट्रीट लाइटों को एलईडी में बदलने के लिए कहा गया है
  • एचएसवीपी को जिमखाना व स्टेडियम की मकानों पर सोलर पैनल सिस्टम लगाने के लिए कहा गया है

30 किलोवाट से ज्यादा बिजली खपत करने पर लगाना होगा सोलर प्लांट

शहर में 30 किलोवाट से ज्यादा बिजली खपत करने वाले कमर्शियल व इंडस्ट्रियल उपभोक्ताओं को सोलर प्लांट लगाना पड़ेगा। हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से बनाई गई वर्किंग ग्रुप कमेटी की ओर से बिजली निगम को इसका खाका तैयार कर उसके मुताबिक काम करने के लिए कहा गया है।

इसके अलावा पहले हरियाणा बिजली निगम की ओर से ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं को सोलर प्लांट लगाने के लिए कहा जाएगा और ऐसा नहीं करने पर उन्हें दो से तीन नोटिस जारी कर उनका बिजली का कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा।

रोडवेज विभाग की ओर से एस्टिमेट बनाकर फाइल हेड क्वार्टर भेजी गई
रोडवेज पंचकूला डिपो की ओर से अगले साल के नए वित्तीय वर्ष में 5 ई-बस शहर के लोकल रूटों पर चलाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके लिए रोडवेज विभाग की ओर से एस्टिमेट बनाकर फाइल हेड क्वार्टर भेजी गई है। फाइल की अप्रूवल मिलते ही ई-बस खरीदने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी।

धीरे-धीरे ई-बस की संख्या रोडवेज विभाग की ओर से बढ़ाई जाएगी। गौरतलब है कि सोलर सिटी- ग्रीन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत गुरुग्राम में 13 ई-बसें खरीदी जा चुकी है और जल्द ही उसे गुरुग्राम शहर की लोकल रूटों पर चलाया जाएगा।

ये हैं कमेटी के 7 सदस्य

  • बिजली निगम व अक्षय उर्जा विभाग के एडिशनल चीफ सेक्रेटरी
  • शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग निदेशक
  • उत्तर हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम के निदेशक
  • जिले के डीसी
  • अक्षय ऊर्जा विभाग के निदेशक
  • उद्योग विभाग के महाप्रबंधक
  • परिवहन विभाग के महाप्रबंधक

प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सेक्टर-4 के कम्युनिटी सेंटर में चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाया
शुरूआती प्लानिंग के तहत तीन जगहों पर ई-वाहन के लिए चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाने की प्लानिंग की है। इसके तहत सेक्टर-17 हरेडा ऑफिस, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के बीईएल के पास और परिवहन विभाग की ओर से बस स्टैंड में चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाया जाएगा। अभी तक ई-वाहन को चार्ज करने के लिए कितना पैसा लिया जाएगा।

इसका निर्णय लिया जाना बाकी है। नगर निगम की ओर से सेक्टर-4 के कम्युनिटी सेंटर में चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाया गया है। निगम के पास 29 ई-कार्ट और 49 ई-बाइक है जिसे चार्ज किया जाता है।

सभी विभाग ई-टैक्सी किराए पर रखेंगे...

सभी सरकारी विभागों को कहा गया है कि वे अब ऑफिस के काम से डीजल या पेट्रोल की गाड़ियां किराए पर नहीं लेंगे। उसकी जगह विभागों को ई-वाहन किराए पर लेने के लिए कहा है ताकि प्रदूषण को कम हो और पैसा भी बचेे।

रिपोर्ट सौंपने के लिए कहा...

वर्किंग ग्रुप कमेटी ने निगम को ई-वाहन चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाने के लिए उचित जगह का चयन कर रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के लिए कहा है। इसके लिए बस स्टॉप, पार्क, मार्केट व शहर में खाली जगह जहां वाहन खड़े किए जा सकते हैं।

क्या कहना है डीसी का...सोलर सिटी-ग्रीन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के जिलास्तरीय कमेटी के चेयरमैन पंचकूला डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहुजा हैं। डीसी ने बताया कि सरकार के सोलर सिटी कम ग्रीन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट की रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है।

