पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियमों की अनदेखी:दो पिकअप जीप में भरे करीब 60 से 70 लोग, संक्रमण फैलने का डर

पिंजौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिंजौर थाने के सामने से निकलती ओवलोड पिकअप, बिना मास्क के सवार लोग।
  • सरकार की गाइड लाइन की सरेआम उड़ा रहे धज्जियां, बिना मास्क व दूरी के बिठाए जाते हैं लोग

विगत मार्च माह में कोरोना की शुरुआात के साथ ही देश में लॉकडाउन और प्रशासन द्वारा कड़ी सख्ताई कर दी गई थी जबकि उस समय कोरोना के इतने मामले भी नहीं थे परंतु जब कोरोना के केस ज्यादा बढ़ गए तो जहां लाॅकडाउन के खुलने के बाद लोग भी बेखौफ होकर रोड पर घूमने लगे और दुकानों व सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर भी लोगों की भीड़ दिखाई देने लगी।

अब तो हालात ऐसे हो गए है कि चल रहे कोरोना काल में भी सरकार की गाइड लाइन को दरकिनार करते हुए लोग सरेआम इसकी धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए देखे जा सकते है वो भी प्रशासन व पुलिस के सामने ही। कुछ ऐसा नजारा शनिवार को सुबह पिंजौर-कालका मेन रोड पर पिंजौर पुलिस थाने के सामने दिखाई दिया जहां पर दो पिकअप जीप में करीब पांच दर्जन से ज्यादा भरे हुए थे।

दो जीपों में भरे हुए यह लोग एक बड़ी बस की सवारियों के बराबर थे, जीप के पीछे ओवरलोड यह सवारियां ठुस-ठुसकर भरी हुई थी, इनमें दो गज की दूरी न होने के साथ-साथ किसी ने भी मास्क भी नहीं पहना हुआ था, क्या ऐसे ही कोरोना की जंग लड़ने में लगा हुआ है प्रशासन व सरकार, हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि लोगों से ओवरलोड यह जीपें कालका की ओर से आ रही थी।

रास्ते में कई जगह पर पुलिस नाके लगाकर खड़े हुई थी फिर इन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई, कई बार तो इन पुलिस द्वारा नाका लगाकर पूरी सख्ताई करके गाड़ियों को रोककर उनके कागज आदि चैक करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। अब उनके सामने सरकार की गाइड लाइन व ट्रैफिक नियमों की धज्जियां उढ़ा रहे वाहनों पर कोई कार्रवाई नही की जा रही।

उधर प्रशासन द्वारा छठ पूजा के लिए सार्वजनिक स्थल पर इकट्ठा न होने की रोक लगाई गई थी ताकि कोरोना के फैलने से बचाव हो सके परंतु इन ओवरलोड वाहन जो सरकार के आदेशों की उल्लंघना कर रहे है उन पर कोई कार्यवाई नहीं की जा रही।

उधर, दुकानों पर भी लोगों की भीड़ देखी जा सकती है और बिना मास्क के लोगों को घूमते हुए देखा जा सकता है। इसके अलावा ऑटो में भी ओवरलोड सवारियां भी जा रही है उन पर भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही। सरकारी व नीजि बसों में भी कोई सामाजिक दूरी नहीं दिखाई दे रही।

दिवाली से पहले कोरोना के केसों में कुछ गिरावट आई थी परंतु दिवाली के बाद फिर से केस बढ़ने लगे है जिसके बारे में प्रशासन ने भी दिवाली के बाद केस बढ़ने के बारे में कहा गया था। इसी को लेकर हरियाणा में स्कूल खोलने की तारीख को भी बढ़ा दिया गया है। उधर ने भी कह दिया है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं तब तक मास्क की वैक्सीन है, परंतु लोगों में सामाजिक दूरी भी नहीं दिखाई दे रही और मास्क के बिना लोग दिखाई दे रहे है।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस को कहेंगे

इस बारे में बात करने पर एसडीएम कालका राकेश संधू ने कहा कि अभी कोरोना का खौफ कम नहीं हुआ, इसलिए जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक सरकार की गाइड लाइन का पूरा पालन करें, अगर ऐसे वाहनों में ओवरलोड लोग बिना मास्क के जा रहे है तो इसके बारे में ट्रैफिक पुलिस को सख्त कार्रवाई के लिए कहा जाएगा।

कोरोना काल में हर नागरिक की जिम्मेवारी बनती है कि वो कोरोना की जंग में सरकार व प्रशासन का साथ दे, गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन करके खुद के साथ वो अपने परिवार को भी खतरे में डाल रहे है। वाहनों में ओवरलोड सवारियां ले जाने वालों को बशा नहीं जाएगा, इन्हें पकड़कर उन पर सत कार्यवाई की जाएगी। -राजेश शर्मा, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें