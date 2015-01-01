पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य अधर में लटका:6 साल में निगम मेन बाजार के प्राचीन तालाब का नहीं कर पाया सौंदर्यीकरण

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
पिंजौर मेन बाजार में 6 सालों से लटका हुआ प्राचीन तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण का काम।
  • दुकानदारों व स्थानीय लोगों में तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण का पूरा न होने को लेकर भारी रोष

पिंजौर मेन बाजार में धारामंडल द्रौपदी कुंड के सामने बने प्राचीन तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण के बारे में नगर निगम ने जनवरी 2014 में कार्यवाई शुरू की थी। परंतु आज 6 साल से भी ज्यादा हो चुके है परंतु फिर भी तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण नहीं हो सका। हालांकि नगर निगम का इस काम में अभी तक लाखों रुपए खर्च होने के बावजूद भी काम अधर में ही लटका हुआ है।

सौंदर्यीकरण में जो सामान लगा हुआ था उसमें से काफी सामान चोरी भी हो चुका है। आज हालात ऐसे है कि तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण तो नहीं हो पाया परंतु वहां पर गंदगीकरण जरूर हो गया है। पिछले करीब 6 साल से अधर में लटके इस तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण के काम को पूरा करवाने के लिए वार्ड के पूर्व पार्षद सतिंद्र टोनी ने उस समय निगम के करीब पांच नगर निगम कमिश्नरों का यहां पर दौरा भी करवाया था, जिन्होंने इसे जल्द शुरू करवाने के लिए निगम अधिकारियों को आदेश भी दिए थे। परंतु फिर भी काम दुबारा से शुरू नहीं हो सका। उधर कालका की पूर्व विधायक लतिका शर्मा ने भी नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को चेतावनी के साथ इसे जल्द पूरा करवाने के आदेश दिए थे फिर भी काम शुरू नहीं हुआ। मेन बाजार के दुकानदारों व स्थानीय लोगों में तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण का पूरा न होने को लेकर भारी रोष है।

पिंजौर में जाम की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। इसका मुख्य कारण मेन बाजार में पार्किंग की जगह न होने के कारण दुकानों के आगे व रोड पर ही अवैध पार्किंग हो जाती है। मेन बाजार में केवल धारामंडल के सामने ही रोड किनारे इसकी जगह खाली है। अगर वहां पर तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण नहीं होना तो नीचे पानी स्टोर का टैंक बनाकर ऊपर लैटंर डालकर दो से तीन मंजिला कार पार्किंग बनाई जाए। - संजय कुमार, दुकानदार।

मेन बाजार में प्राचीन तालाब की पिछले करीब 10 साल से कोई मेंटिनेंस नहीं हुई। अब भी पांच साल पहले शुरू हुई तो पूरी नहीं हो पाई। निगम प्रशासन और सरकार को इस जमीन का जनहित के लिए इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए। तालाब में प्राकृतिक स्त्रोत से आ रहे पानी को यहीं पर टैंक बनाकर स्टोर करके ट्रीट करने के बाद लोगों को सप्लाई करना चाहिए। ऊपर वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग बनाई जाए। - सोनू वर्मा, मेन बाजार ढाबा मालिक।

पिंजौर शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या के समाधान के लिए वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग स्थल और बसों, ऑटो व मैक्सी कैब के खड़े होने के लिए बस स्टैंड होना जरूरी है। - अकुंश शर्मा, पिंजौर।

न तो नगर निगम न ही सरकार ने मेन बाजार के प्राचीन तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण को गंभीरता से लिया है। निगम में पार्षद के दौरान इस मामले को कई बार मीटिंग में उठाया और कमिश्नरों के दौरे करने पर भी काम वहीं का वहीं लटका हुआ है। सतिंद्र टोनी, पूर्व पार्षद नगर निगम।

अभी फाइलें और फंड नगर निगम से नगर परिषद में नहीं आए फिर भी इसे चैक करने के लिए एक्सईएन को बोल देगें ताकि वो मौका चैक कर ले, नगर परिषद में फाइलें व फंड शिफ्ट होने के बाद इस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।- अपूर्व चौधरी, ईओ, नगर परिषद, कालका।

