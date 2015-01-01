पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्माण की मांग:पिंजौर-नालागढ़ रोड के आरओबी को पिल्लर्स पर बनवाने की मांग की गई

पिंजौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिंजौर-कालका रेलवे फाटक पर आरयूबी एसोसिएशन व दुकानदारों की मांग वाले सर्वे पर मोहर लगने के बाद अब पिंजौर-नालागढ़ रेलवे फाटक पर बन रहे आरओबी को पिल्लर्स पर बनाने की मांग भी उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला के पास जाने तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। आरओबी की हद में सड़क के दोनों ओर के दुकानदार व रोड के साथ जुड़ने वाली काॅलोनियों के लोगों ने आरओबी को पिल्लर्स पर बनाने की मांग शुरू कर दी है।

रिटर्निंग वाल पर बनने वाले आरओबी से इफेक्ट हो रही प्राप्ट्री के मालिक एंव आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता बलजीत सिंह बल्ली ने कहा कि जहां पर भी रिटर्निंग वाल वाले आरओबी बने है उसके साथ लगती दुकानें व प्राप्ट्री बिल्कुल खत्म हो गई है, जबकि इस आरओबी के साथ लगती दुकानों को लोगों ने अपनी पूरी जिंदगी की कमाई लगाकर बनाया है।

अगर आरओबी बनता है तो उनके कारोबार के साथ पूरी प्राप्ट्री की कीमत भी जीरो हो जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही वो अपनी टीम के साथ दुकानदारों व करीब आधा दर्जन काॅलोनी के सैकड़ों लोगों के हस्ताक्षर के साथ एक मांग पत्र हरियाणा के उपमुयमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला को जेजेपी जिलाध्यक्ष ग्रामीण भाग सिंह दमदमा के माध्यम से सौंपेंगे।

क्योंकि पिंजौर-कालका रेलवे फाटक वाले आरयूबी को भी उन्होंने दुकानदारों के उस सर्वे पर मोहर लगाई थी जिसमें उनका नुकसान नहीं हो रहा था, अब यहां पर भी दुकानदारों व स्थानीय लोगों को उनके ऊपर ही उम्मीद है। बल्ली ने कहा कि यह काम जनहित में है जिसके लिए वो राजनीति से हटकर संघर्ष करेगें।

दुकानदारों ने बताया कि अधिकारियों के मुताबिक इस आरओबी में मौके पर अवलेबल साइड के हिसाब से ही आरओबी बनेगा, उसी के मुताबिक ही सुविधाएं दी जाएगीं। दुकानों के लिए बन रही सर्विस रोड साढ़े 5 मीटर चौड़ी होगी और ड्रेनेज मिलाकर कुल साढ़े 5 मीटर चौड़ी सड़क होगी।

हर जगह पर रिटर्निंग वाल के साथ ही आरओबी बनेगा, आरओबी के नीचे ट्रैफिक मैनेजमेंट के हिसाब से जहां से वाहनों को रास्ता दिया जाना चाहिए वहीं से रास्ता दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें