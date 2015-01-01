पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:बंद पड़े एचएमटी परिसर में स्कूल को लड़कियों के लिए खोलने की मांग की

पिंजौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह कैसा बेटी पढ़ाओ, बेटी बचाओ का नारा, स्कूल खोलने की जगह बंद किए जा रहे

केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा बेटी पढ़ाओ, बेटी बचाओं का नारा देकर इसे अभियान की तरह चलाया गया। परंतु सरकार के इस नारे की पिंजौर, कालका क्षेत्र में पूरी तरह से पोल खुलकर रह गई है। लंबे अरसे से क्षेत्र वासियों की हरियाणा सरकार से लड़कियों के लिए अलग स्कूल व काॅलेज की मांग चली आ रही है, मांग को हर चुनाव में पार्टी के नेता अपने घोषणा पत्र में भी शामिल कर लेते है परंतु सरकार बनने के बाद उसे पूरा नहीं करवा पाते। जिसको लेकर लोगों में रोष भी है।

ढाई साल से बंद एचएमटी स्कूल को लड़कियों के लिए खोलने की मांग

स्थानीय पूर्व ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नरेश मान, पूर्व पार्षद रविंद्र अरोड़ा, पूर्व बीडीसी जरनैल सिंह और अमरचंद धीमान ने कहा कि एचएमटी परिसर में सैकड़ों छात्रों की कैपस्टी वाला स्कूल जो कि करीब ढाई साल पूर्व बंद कर दिया गया।

अब इमारत खाली होने के कारण खराब हो रही है, अगर हरियाणा सरकार बेटियों की पढ़ाई के प्रति इतनी ही ज्यादा गंभीर है तो उन्हें उस इमारत में लड़कियों के लिए अलग स्कूल खोल देना चाहिए, ताकि सरकार का बेटी पढ़ाओ का नारा क्षेत्र में सिरे चढ़ सके। कहा कि अब तो वैसे ही जीरकपुर-शिमला हाईवे से सेब मंडी के लिए एक बड़ी सड़क बनाई जा रही है जोकि सीधी उसी स्कूल की इमारत के आगे जाकर मिलती है।

21 महीने पूर्व क्षेत्र का इकलौता लड़कियों का अलग स्कूल बंद कर दिया: बेटियों की शिक्षा को लेकर सरकार कितनी ज्यादा गंभीर है इसका अंदाजा उसी समय लग गया जब कालका-पिंजौर क्षेत्र का करीब 100 साल पुराना लड़कियों का स्कूल 20 महीने पूर्व बंद कर दिया गया। क्षेत्र की बेटियों की पढ़ाई के लिए करीब 100 साल पुराने कालका में हिंदू कन्या स्कूल को गत वर्ष अप्रैल 2018 में बंद कर दिया गया।

