पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे स्टेशन:सूरजपुर में रेलवे स्टेशन को फिर बहाल करने की मांग, लोग हो रहे परेशान

पिंजौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्रिटिश सरकार के समय के रेलवे स्टेशन की जगह बनी जंगल

किसी समय में एसीसी सीमेंट की बीसीडब्ल्यू सूरजुपर फैक्टरी का रेलवे स्टेशन अब जगंल में बदल चुका है। अब लोगों ने रेलवे स्टेशन की पुन: बहाली की मांग जोर-शोर से उठानी शुरू कर दी है। पिंजौर के साथ लगते गांव सूरजपुर-रज्जीपुर के लोगों के लिए ब्रिटिश काल में उक्त रेलवे हाल्ट की स्थापना उत्तर रेलवे द्वारा की गई थी लेकिन साल 1997 में सीमेंट फैक्टरी के बंद होने के साथ ही उक्त हाल्ट को बंद करने की प्रक्रिया भी रेलवे विभाग द्वारा आंरभ कर दी गई थी।

साल 2002 में विभाग ने स्टेशन को बंद कर दिया था। स्थानीय लोगों ने कई बार सरकार और रेलवे विभाग को ज्ञापन देकर स्टेशन को पुन: स्थापित करने की मांग की गई लेकिन कोई लाभ नहीं हुआ। पब्लिक वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन सूरजपुर के श्याल लाल धीमान ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि स्टेशन बंद होने से उनका एकमात्र परिवहन का साधान बंद होकर रह गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले सूरजपुर और रज्जीपुर के छात्र कालका या पंचकूला के कॉलेजों में उच्च शिक्षा ग्रहण करने नहीं जा पा रहे हैं। उन्होने बताया कि विशेषकर स्थानीय लोग लड़कियों को दूर शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के लिए भेजने से कतराते हैं। क्योंकि गांव से नेशनल हाईवे लगभग 3 किलोमीटर दूर है जहां तक या तो पैदल या फिर ऑटो रिक्शा द्वारा और बस द्वारा जाया जा सकता है जिसमें लोगों को आर्थिक बोझ सहन करना पड़ता है जो हर किसी के बूते की बात नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि केवल इतना ही नहीं सूरजपुर और रज्जीपुर की दस हजार से अधिक की आबादी के लिए ट्रेन ही उनकी जीवन रेखा थी जिससे वे अब वंचित हैं। श्याम लाल धीमान ने बताया कि उन्होने उत्तर रेलवे के मंडल रेलवे प्रंबधक अंबाला को भी ज्ञापन दिया था जिन्होने उन्हे हाल्ट पुन: खोलने का आश्वासन भी दिया था लेकिन उसके बाद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें